América-MG wins Grêmio, practically guarantees itself in Serie A and sinks Tricolor in the standings

América-MG showed strength at home and beat Grêmio, 3-1, this Saturday, at Independência. The goals were scored by Ademir (with a penalty), Felipe Azevedo and Juninho for Coelho, with Ferreirinha taking it out for the team from Rio Grande do Sul. As a result, América is practically assured of Serie A in 2022. Tricolor, on the other hand, got even more complicated in the fight against relegation.

Coelho reached 44 points, in eighth position, and is starting to think about even higher flights in the championship, fighting for places in international, South American and Libertadores competitions. Grêmio, in turn, was parked with 29 points, in 19th place.

Unfriendly reunion with Mancini

​

The Grêmio coach, who left América to take over and try to save the team from Rio Grande do Sul, was harassed and called a “mercenary” by fans.

Coelho controlled the game and imposed another setback to the gaucho tricolor

​

Also in the first half, América scored 2-0, controlled the game and in the final stage, only finished off the result, giving Grêmio few chances to react, despite Ferrerinha’s goal. The Grêmio phase is regrettable, but falling to Serie B is very likely.

America-MG deserving of being in the elite

​

Coelho knew how to react on time in the championship, had a good job of Vagner Mancini and now dreams of competing in his first international competition in history. And, if he succeeds, he will be greatly deserved for everything the team built in the second round.

upcoming games

​

Coelho faces Atlético-GO, Wednesday, November 17, at Independência. The desperate Grêmio faces Red Bull Bragantino, on Tuesday, 16, in their arena.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

​

AMERICA-MG 3 X 1 GRÊMIO

Date: November 13, 2021

Schedule: 6:30 pm (from Brasília)

Local: Independence, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Daniel Luis Marques and Alex Ang Ribeiro (both from SP)

VAR: Pericles Bassols Pegado Cortez (SP)

Goals: Felipe Azevedo, 3′-1ºT(1-0), Ademir, penalty, 39′-1ºT) Juninho, 1′-2ºT (3-0), Ferreirinha, 9′-2ºT (3-1)

Yellow Cards: Ricardo Silva (AME), Ruan (GRE), Matheus Cavichioli (AME), Zárate (AME)

Public and income: 3,157 fans / BRL 43,547.50

AMERICA-MG (Technician: Marquinhos Santos)

​

Matheus Cavichioli; Patric (Anderson Jesus, at 40′-2ºT), Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê (Juninho Valoura, 39′-2ºT), Felipe Azevedo (Alan Ruschel, 30′-2ºT), Ademir (Léo Passos, 44′-2ºT) and Zárate (Rodolfo, 30′- 2nd)

GRÊMIO (Technician: Vagner Mancini)

​

Brenno; Vanderson (Rafinha, at 27′-2ºT), Geromel, Ruan (Churín, at 40′-2ºT) and Cortez; Mateus Sarará (Darlan-half), Lucas Silva (Diogo Barbosa, 33′-2ºT), Elias (Campaz-half), Alisson and Ferreira; Diego Souza.