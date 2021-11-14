Ana Paula Padrão talks about sex, libido and pleasure after 50 years old

The presenter Ana Paula Padrão made an explanatory post, this Friday (12/11), on Instagram. The publication, which generated several comments congratulating the journalist for the text, deals with the importance of sex after the age of 50 for women and the breaking of any prejudice that surrounds age.

“If a woman believes that 50+ is the age of invisibility, she will become invisible. As well as the one who believes that certain clothes are not for her, that it’s time to cut her hair or maintain a certain modesty in her behavior”, he commented.

In another excerpt, the presenter of MasterChef Brasil confessed that she removed the uterus and says that the procedure was not painful.

“I was hysterectomized and immediately started hormone replacement. I might not have adapted to her as many women do. But for me it was easy and, for those who can adhere without contraindications, I recommend it”, he explained.

The presenter’s fans did not spare praise for the approach to the topic. “Congratulations for approaching this topic, Ana!”, commented a netizen. “Angry ! Illustrative reading for men too”, commented another. Check out the full post: