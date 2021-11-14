Andressa Urach starts college and gains support from her husband

Andressa Urach started a higher education course in the area of ​​Aesthetics and Cosmology, according to Thiago Lopes, her husband.

Thiago, who recently talked about taking over Andressa’s social media, told the news in his Stories.

“Believing in the person next to you, supporting them in what is right and rebuking what is wrong is a demonstration of love. That’s why I inform you that Andressa started her higher degree in Aesthetics and Cosmetology, an area in which she is passionate,” he wrote Thiago,

Thiago Lopes says that Andressa Urach started college in Aesthetics Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In October, Andressa and Thiago went through a crisis in their marriage in the last few weeks.

The ex-model gave a long breath during her participation in “A Tarde É Sua” (RedeTV!). There, she opened her heart about the end of her marriage to Thiago Lopes and said that he intended to commit her to a psychiatric clinic against her will.

The two were married in December. Urach spent eight days in a psychiatric clinic after having a Borderline Disorder attack. In “A Tarde é Sua”, she stated that her husband would not let her take medication for the disorder.

After announcing that he was separating, Urach announced the return of “Imola”, the name he used when prostituting himself.

The couple’s reconciliation came a day after the manager removed Andressa Urach from a concert hall with the help of the police.