Anitta reveals that she invited a model for a video because she wanted to get laid

Anitta dared to comment on why she invited the 27-year-old Moroccan model Ayoub Mutanda to star with her in the video for the song “Envolver”.

In Spanish, the singer fired that she invited him because she wanted to “have sex with him”. “I was passing by Tik Tok one day and there was a hot man of a level I’d never seen before. Okay, I want to have sex with him. Here’s what happens: every time I want to have sex with someone, I call them to make one. video clip,” he fired.

Then, Anitta said that the part of always calling because you want to have sex is a joke: “A lie”, he added.

The boy appears beside the singer without understanding a word, as he doesn’t speak Spanish. Afterwards, Anitta went to social media to counter criticism and said that she obviously translated what she said for the boy, before posting the video on the internet.

In the clip, Anitta appears rolling with her butt glued to the foreigner’s intimate region.

