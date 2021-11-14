Another one: Belgium beat Estonia to secure a spot in the 2022 World Cup | qualifiers – europe

The list of teams already guaranteed at the 2022 World Cup won another big name this Saturday. Brazil’s tormentor in Russia, in 2018, and current leader of the FIFA World rankings, Belgium secured a spot in Qatar one round early in the European qualifiers by beating Estonia 3-1, this Saturday, at home.

Brazil, Germany, France… See the list of qualified teams for the 2022 World Cup

The team joins a group that reaches six countries qualified for the 2022 World Cup. In addition to the host country, Qatar, the following teams have already guaranteed a place in the next World Cup: Germany, Denmark, Brazil – who managed to get their passport stamped this week , by beating Colombia 1-0 – and France, which also ensured the classification this Saturday. Thus, there are 26 vacancies.

1 of 2 Belgium players celebrate qualification with fans — Photo: Reuters Belgium players celebrate qualifying with fans — Photo: Reuters

Belgium entered the field in Brussels depending only on themselves to get the early classification: a victory over modest Estonia was enough. The team led by Roberto Martínez did not disappoint and built many chances since the beginning of the match. The score was opened after 11 minutes with Benteke, who received it from Carrasco and completed it to the goal.

See the European Cup qualifiers table for the 2022 World Cup

The Belgians still had other good opportunities to widen the gap even in the initial stage, but stopped in defenses of goalkeeper Igonen or showed poor aim. Only in the second half came the goal that left the triumph under way, as well as the vacancy in Qatar: at eight, Carrasco hit from distance and scored a great goal that brought more tranquility. Estonia even dropped at 25 with Sorga, but the Belgians soon regained their advantage when Thorgan Hazard submitted after a good exchange of passes that ended in a cross by De Bruyne, at 29.

2 of 2 Benteke paved the way for Belgium’s victory — Photo: Getty Images Benteke paved the way for Belgium’s victory — Photo: Getty Images