Another one: Belgium beat Estonia to secure a spot in the 2022 World Cup | qualifiers – europe

The list of teams already guaranteed at the 2022 World Cup won another big name this Saturday. Brazil’s tormentor in Russia, in 2018, and current leader of the FIFA World rankings, Belgium secured a spot in Qatar one round early in the European qualifiers by beating Estonia 3-1, this Saturday, at home.
The team joins a group that reaches six countries qualified for the 2022 World Cup. In addition to the host country, Qatar, the following teams have already guaranteed a place in the next World Cup: Germany, Denmark, Brazil – who managed to get their passport stamped this week , by beating Colombia 1-0 – and France, which also ensured the classification this Saturday. Thus, there are 26 vacancies.
Belgium players celebrate qualifying with fans — Photo: Reuters
Belgium entered the field in Brussels depending only on themselves to get the early classification: a victory over modest Estonia was enough. The team led by Roberto Martínez did not disappoint and built many chances since the beginning of the match. The score was opened after 11 minutes with Benteke, who received it from Carrasco and completed it to the goal.
The Belgians still had other good opportunities to widen the gap even in the initial stage, but stopped in defenses of goalkeeper Igonen or showed poor aim. Only in the second half came the goal that left the triumph under way, as well as the vacancy in Qatar: at eight, Carrasco hit from distance and scored a great goal that brought more tranquility. Estonia even dropped at 25 with Sorga, but the Belgians soon regained their advantage when Thorgan Hazard submitted after a good exchange of passes that ended in a cross by De Bruyne, at 29.
Benteke paved the way for Belgium’s victory — Photo: Getty Images
The victory took Brazil’s tormentor in the 2018 World Cup to 19 points in Group E of the European qualifiers, a score enough for the team not to be reached by Wales, who beat Gibraltar and went to 14 points. There is only one round left in the group stage – the first place in each group goes straight to the Cup, and the second place wins the right to play the play-off.