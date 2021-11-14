Anthony Davis blasts the Lakers after another defeat

nba_anthony_davis_detona_o_lakers_apos_nova_defeat

Anthony Davis didn’t spare the Lakers after this Friday’s loss to Wolves in Los Angeles. The team was totally dominated in the second half, especially in the third period, when they lost 40-12.

“We were terrible,” Davis said when asked about the period. “We didn’t defend, we didn’t score. And it wasn’t just this third period, it’s every third period that we’ve played this season. We started off slow, indifferently offensively and defensively. We need to pull ourselves together. We need to do a much better job.”

Including their sixth game against Wolves, the Lakers have been beaten by 83 points in this season’s third quarters. It’s the worst points differential of any team at any time in the game.

“We need to decide who we want to be. A champion team? We are not now,” Davis said. “We are not going to win a championship the way we are playing. We have to be better and we have to worry more about our home wins. Wins in general. That was embarrassing.”

Lakers hit only 4 shots in the third period

After the team returned from halftime, the Lakers had a dismal 19%, hitting just four shots of their 21 attempts. Of these, the team hit just one of three points in 13 balls.

“Inconsistency is a problem,” Russell Westbrook said when asked about the Lakers’ third-period problems.

The defeat ended in a two-game winning streak, with the Lakers making a great match this week against the Heat.

“Well, there’s no better motivator than a bad loss,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. “I think our people are angry, our coaching staff is angry, and we’re going to get back to work and do whatever it takes to fix and improve our execution. And all these things: effort, focus, execution. “

While LA played their fifth straight game without LeBron James, who is out with a bloated stomach, the Lakers now have a 3-7 campaign without their main player who could return soon.

“We should definitely be winning games,” said point guard Wayne Ellington, who made his first game as a starter. “We should still be winning games. Obviously LeBron is LeBron. But at the same time, there’s no excuse for us to go in and perform like we did tonight. That team was no better than us.”

Davis said the Lakers will benefit from a video session this Saturday ahead of their next Sunday afternoon game against the San Antonio Spurs.

One for all all for one

“What we can’t do is point fingers,” Davis said. “You know, ‘It was you.’ ‘Was you.’ ‘Was you.’ “That move was you. Like, we have to stick together. And we’ll stick together. But also, we have to learn from the movie. And then tomorrow’s movie will be great to have a candid conversation about this kind of game. We hate to feel each other.” Obviously, if we lose – we’re going to lose games, everybody loses games. But doing it the right way. Having a team really defeated us. Not defeating us.

For Westbrook, the video session will only reinforce what was quite clear during the game: this cannot be the team’s standard this season.

“Sometimes you know it’s time to let go and move on,” Westbrook said. “Sometimes you call people names and you get mad at everyone and sometimes you just let it go. We’ll see the movie tomorrow. we didn’t.

The Lakers will try to change things this Sunday, when they face the Spurs at 5:30 pm.

