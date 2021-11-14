Antonia Fontenelle takes a surprising attitude about Marcos Paulo’s heritage; know which

Almost ten years after the death of Marcos Paul, the fight for the director’s inheritance seems to have come to an end. This because Antonia Fontenelle she decided to put an end to the battle she was fighting with her ex-husband’s daughters.

On her Instagram, the director’s widow announced that she decided to keep 12.5% ​​of the equity left by him. In other words, R$ 4 million, of the R$ 25 million previously foreseen.

The actress said that she made the decision after a new series of disagreements between the heiresses over the sale of the cover that belonged to Marcos Paulo. However, she requires that several accounts be rendered so that she doesn’t fight for the inheritance again.

“I can’t stand this story anymore. For those who think I live by inheritance, right now I’m making Marcos Paulo’s daughters immensely happy. I am giving, which is not their right. I’m giving away the millions you’ve struggled to have as a Christmas present.“, he said.

Antonia Fontenelle even provoked Flávia Alessandra, mother of Giulia Costa: “You’ll only have it because I’m giving it to you. I must say that it’s not just Marcos Paulo’s daughters. Mrs. Flávia Alessandra too, who hides behind Giulia. So girls you have to love me now. I’m giving you millions“.

“I know you are not capable of reinventing yourselves like me. I’m giving (the money) for you to drop my saint. Now, rush to solve everything because the people who need those 12% are in need. I’m giving it to you, but I’m also giving it a deadline“, concluded the presenter.

She and Marcos Paulo, it is worth remembering, lived together between 2005 and 2012 and had a stable relationship contract. The director left a document in which he determined that 60% of his fortune should remain with his wife.

endless nudges

For the column by Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, in a note, Fontenelle declared: “Giulia/Flávia Alessandra’s lawyer conditioned the sale of the coverage for BRL 7 million in cash, as long as I accept the 12.5% ​​and give up the 25%, which would be correct, claiming that the BRL 7 million is an amount below market“.

“It would even be if I had taken good care of the property. They want to sell a property full of leaks for R$ 9 million, as it has been closed for nine years, condominium and property tax overdue since December 2019, at the risk of going to auction“he added.

Finally, she said: “Their greed and hatred for me blinded them. And I said yes I accept the 12.5% ​​and I gave it a deadline. Deadline for the inventor to account for all the assets that he has not done so far, deadline for Mariana to explain movements made by her while she was the inventor as soon as her father died, such as for example a car that was worth R$ 400 thousand sold for R $40 thousand“.