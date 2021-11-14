Apple registers feature that only allows viewing of content on the iPhone through special glasses

The US Patent and Trademark Office has issued a new patent filed by Apple. The content may come as a surprise to many: it’s a privacy feature designed to reveal what’s on the iPhone’s screen only through special glasses, so that only the cell phone owner has access to what’s shown. The proposal differs somewhat from the much talked about Apple Glass, an augmented and virtual reality headset from the brand that would arrive in 2025. Among the supposed features of the glasses with RA/VR are the use of 3D technology to create virtual holograms and feature selection of text fields through the look.

The newly published patent application refers to a system that can display “vision-corrected graphics output and standard graphics output on an electronic device.” One of the features described is “Privacy Goggles”, which blocks people around you from seeing the content on the iPhone screen, as the only way to see what’s on the screen is through the glasses. With this technology, a user can interact with the calibration of the graphics presented to intentionally blur the output presented on the smartphone’s display. When you want privacy, for example, just make it unreadable.