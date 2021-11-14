Argentina goes to the polls this Sunday for legislative election; opposition is expected to win the Senate | World

Argentina’s voters will vote this Sunday (14) to renew a portion of those occupying legislative posts in the country: half of the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the Senate are at stake.

Polls show that the opposition alliance has about 10 percentage points of advantage.

A survey by Management & Fit showed that the conservative opposition was far ahead, with 40% of the national vote against 27.8% of the ruling Frente de Todos party.

Another survey by Ricardo Rouvier & Asociados had the opposition with 42.1%, ahead of the government, with 34.2%.

If this result is confirmed at the polls, the country’s president, Alberto Fernández, should have more difficulty in governing, as the Senate would pass under the control of the opposition.

What happened in the previews?

In Argentina, all coalitions are required to make previews. As voters can only choose one coalition to vote in, the result of these caucuses is always interpreted as a signal about what should actually happen in the election.

The previews took place on September 12th.

The political front of ex-president Maurício Macri (Together for Change) got around 40% of the votes, and the front of Fernández (Frente de Todos) got around 31% of the national votes.

2 of 3 Macri at the Mercosur Summit in Bento Gonçalves, 2019 — Photo: AFP/Carl de Souza Macri at the Mercosur Summit in Bento Gonçalves, 2019 — Photo: AFP/Carl de Souza

Although the renewal is partial in Argentina’s Congress, Sunday’s elections will have an impact on Fernández’s presidency because they will define governability for the second half of his term, according to analysts.

“If the results of the caucuses are repeated, the ruling party could lose its majority in the Senate and not only would not reach the majority of deputies, but it would also lose seats,” says Rosendo Fraga, director of the Centro de Estudios Nova Maioria.

Political analyst Gabriel Puricelli considers that “the composition of Congress will determine the conditions of governance” until 2023, when Fernández’s term ends.

But they are also “a test of the viability of the two main coalitions as a vehicle for the next presidential elections”, he says, referring to the Frente de Todos.

Another factor to be taken into account “will be how much power the opposition will have in Congress. If it gets the blocking power, it is more likely that it will use it,” warns Puricelli.

Political scientist Carlos Fara believes that a defeat “will stop Kirchnerism in both Chambers and could make institutional issues in the Senate, such as the appointment of judges, difficult”.

Economic and Covid-19 Crisis

There is a wave of discontent against the Argentine government for two reasons:

Scandals linked to problems in the management of the pandemic (there were people who jumped the vaccine line, and the president went to a party during the period when agglomerations were prohibited);

Economy with rising inflation.

In 12 months, inflation reached 52.1%, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec). Inflation in Argentina advanced 3.5% in October compared to the previous month.

The dollar on the illegal market, called the “blue dollar”, reached a new record of 206.50 pesos.With the appreciation, the difference to the official quotation is over 100%.

The latest government approval poll by consultancy Isonomía shows that 33% of Argentines approve of Fernández. Cristina Kircher, the vice president, is approved by 31%.

Since the result of the caucuses, in September, the government has made some attempts to regain its popularity:

Frozen prices;

It started to print more money;

Increased transfers of social programs.

3 of 3 Image by Javier Milei from a social media account — Photo: Reproduction/instagram.com/javiermilei Image of Javier Milei from a social media account — Photo: Reproduction/instagram.com/javiermilei

Javier Milei, an “anarcho-capitalist” is one of the best-known candidates running for legislative elections.

