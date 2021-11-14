Argentina x Brazil: numbers show balance in the qualifiers, but take advantage for Tite’s team | Brazilian Team

Two historic forces in South American football, “the two most powerful on the continent”, as the government of San Juan, host of this Tuesday’s match at 9:30 pm, says. Those that can never be missing from the World Cup favorites list or the ranking of the best players on the planet. In straight points in the Qualifiers, it’s no surprise to anyone: Brazil and Argentina are at the top of the table and are going to dispute another World Cup.

Each selection finished first in the Qualifiers in this format – Argentina in 1998, 2002 and 2014, the first and last without Brazil on the chart for being current champion and host, respectively, and the Brazil in 2006, 2010, 2018.

In the current competition, Brazil has 34 points, against 28 of the Argentines. The Brazilian classification is already out and Argentina’s is a matter of time. A look at the number of historic rivals in the Qualifiers proves this: there is a balance of power between Tite’s team and young Lionel Scaloni’s.

+ CBF doesn’t believe in Brazil x Argentina’s markdown and expects a FIFA victory; Tite regrets twice

+ Edenílson is called up to replace Casemiro, suspended from the National Team

+ Selection seeks stylist to repeat one-two in making travel clothing for Qatar

1 of 2 Neymar up-closed by Argentina players at mid-year Copa América game — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Neymar closely marked by Argentina players in mid-year game at Copa América — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Brazilians have a slight advantage in some aspects, but the “hermano” group shows strength in all sectors of the field. For those who have only had a coach for two and a half years – Scaloni took over after the 2018 World Cup -, the current Copa America champion has significant numbers in terms of ball possession (61%), effective ball stealing (65.3%) and aerial duels (57.3%).

The difference isn’t big, but Tite’s team stats are superior – the Brazilian coach, who made countless experiments and called up half of the newcomers while shooting up the table, spent more than five years in charge of the Canary team.

The powerful BRAZIL ARGENTINA Percentage of achievement 91.7% 66.7% goals scored 27 20 Converting shots to goal 21.8% 15.5% goals conceded 4 6 Games without conceding a goal 9 7 games without scoring a goal 1 1 Average passes per game 517.8 511.1 pass hit 87.4% 86.5% stolen ball success 58.6% 65.3% air duel success 53.6% 57.3% Ball possession 60% 61% Average shots per game 10.3 10.7 Shots on goal per game 5,6 6 Right intersections and intersections 124 / 29 116 / 25 Right passes on the opponent’s field 81.9% 83.1% Right passes on the field 93.2% 90.8%

the Brazilian team shows greater efficiency in the number of goals (27 to 20) scored and in submissions converted into goals (21.8% against 15.5%). In addition, of course, to an even safer defense than Argentina – they conceded four goals, against six by Messi and co.

Uruguay 0-1 Argentina highlights for World Cup qualifiers

Neymar is an absolute highlight; Messi has important aids

It’s not just Messi or Di María – Brazilian executioner in the Copa America final and scorer of a beautiful goal against Uruguay last Friday. Scaloni’s Argentina has strong supporting cast in this campaign.

If Neymar is the absolute Brazilian standout – and, register, in the competition, with a goal less than top scorer Marcelo Moreno (8 to 7), the lead in assists (8), direct participation in goals (15), shots per game (4), great chances of created goals (10 in the Qualifiers) and dribbling per game (6), Argentines Lautaro Martinez, Lo Celso and De Paul appear well in the competition.

2 of 2 Neymar in action in the Brazil-Colombia match: Brazilian ace is the best player in the qualifiers — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Neymar in action in the Brazil-Colombia match: Brazilian ace is the best player in the qualifiers — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Lautaro has five goals in the Qualifiers, one less than Messi, but has three assists – only behind Neymar in direct participation (15-8). It has an average of three submissions per game.

Lo Celso has five great chances created per game, one more than Messi and De Paul – another Brazilian in the top 10 of the numbers of Sophascore it’s Renan Lodi (3), who is now Alex Sandro’s reserve, but was highlighted in Brazil at the start of the Qualifiers.

Among the defensive highlights, Brazil has Casemiro in fourth place in number of steals (2.6 per game), with Argentine Cristian Romero just below, with 2.5 per game. Responsible many times for the ball leaving Brazil, Thiago Silva is the player with the highest percentage of successful passes in the qualifiers – 64.9%, followed by Paredes (64.7%), who is still in doubt for the match, and Casemiro ( 63%). Marquinhos, Otamendi and De Paul are also in the top 10.