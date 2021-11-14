Asian giant to operate Petrobras platform on ES South Coast

Another step was taken for Espírito Santo to gain a new oil and gas production platform. Petrobras concluded the bidding process to select the company that will operate the Integrated FPSO Parque das Baleias, a platform vessel that will be installed in the Jubarte field, on the southern coast of Espírito Santo.

The state-owned company signed, this Friday (12), a letter of intent with the Asian giant Yinson Production PTE Ltd. to charter and provide services at the unit. The Malaysia-based company is the sixth largest in the world in the platform leasing market, with 16 projects completed around the planet.

FPSO Capixaba platform, which will cease operating in 2022 and will be replaced by the Integrated Parque das Baleias in 2024. Credit: Petrobras | Valter Monteiro

It is the largest and most awaited investment in the sector for the state since 2014. The FPSO, whose acronym in English means floating unit for production, storage and transfer of oil, is expected to start production in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Yinson will be responsible for contracting the construction of the platform. The charter and service contracts will last for 22 years and 6 months, counting from the final acceptance of the unit, that is, after the completion of the FPSO and approval of the facilities by Petrobras.

The investment has been foreseen in Petrobras’ business plan for some time, but it went through a series of postponements. Originally, the idea was that the operation would start in 2021. But this forecast went to 2022, then to 2023, and finally to 2024.

The fear, in light of this, was that the tender would be canceled and that the start of operation of the platform would end up being pushed even further forward.

At the time, the executive also explained the next stage of the investment: “The FPSO is being contracted and our expectation is, as soon as this process is completed, that it will proceed to its construction and then implementation of the platform, which will act mainly in the production of the pre-salt”, he declared.

THE NEW PLATFORM

The Integrated Parque das Baleias is the most important project planned by Petrobras since 2014 for Espírito Santo, when the activity of the P-58 platform, currently the main producer in the State, began.

The investment in the new platform is estimated at around R$5.6 billion. It will extract oil and gas from the pre-salt layer in the Jubarte field, in the oil region known as Parque das Baleias, on the southern coast of the state.

Integrated Project Parque das Baleias, in Novo Jubarte, South Coast of ES. Credit: Petrobras/Reproduction

The project foresees the interconnection of 17 wells to the FPSO, nine of which oil producers, eight water injectors, through an underwater infrastructure consisting of flexible ducts, electro-hydraulic umbilicals and so-called wet Christmas trees.

The venture, when operating, should produce 100,000 barrels of oil and 5 million cubic meters of gas per day.

WHALES PARK

The Parque das Baleias area is formed by the Jubarte, Baleia Anã, Cachalote, Caxaréu, Pirambú and Mangangá fields. The first field, Jubarte, was discovered in 2001. The region is the one that produces the most oil and gas in the state and has reservoirs in the pre-salt layer.

In 2019, Petrobras and the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) signed an agreement to extend the concession period to 2056 for the new unified Jubarte field, which enables the implementation of the new production system of the Integrated Project of Parque das Baleias, in addition to complementary projects in the area.

Platform P-58 is located in Parque das Baleias, in the Espírito Santo portion of the Campos Basin. Credit: Disclosure/Petrobras Agency

Four platforms are currently in operation: P-57, P-58, FPSO Cidade de Anchieta and FPSO Capixaba, the latter of which will only operate until 2022.

