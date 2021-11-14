posted on 11/13/2021 06:00



The singer’s mother (D) expressed the pain she feels at not having Marília by her side anymore: “She was talking loudly, everything about her was very intense” – (credit: Instagram/Reproduction)

A week after the death of Marília Mendonça, the mother of the Queen of Suffering, Ruth Dias, gave a vengeance last Thursday during a service that summarizes the gap left by the singer. In the tribute organized by the family, at the Assembly of God Church of Campo Campinas, in Goiânia, Ruth made clear the extent of her pain.

“Everyone knows and knows how happy she is. So much so that, at home, it was sad, because she made the house happy. She spoke loudly, she laughed loudly, everything about her was very intense,” he said.

At the same celebration, the duo Maiara and Maraísa – Marília’s partners in the “Patroas” project – rose to the pulpit to honor their friend with a religious song. During the song, Maiara was moved.

“Thank you, God, for allowing us to honor our friend. And we’ll do it until the end,” she reacted through tears.

Ruth also expressed appreciation for the support she has received from friends, relatives and fans. He also thanked for the company of his daughter over 26 years.

“I want to thank and praise God for the 26 years that God left her with me. For the legacy she left here. Good daughter, good mother”, he honored.

In addition to friends and relatives, ex-boyfriend Murilo Huff, Maiara, Maraisa and the duo Henrique and Juliano participated in the cult.

On the same day, a seventh-day mass was held in honor of producer Henrique Bonfim, who was 32 years old — another of the five fatal victims of the twin-engine accident, in a region close to Caratinga (MG). The celebration took place in the same church where, six years ago, there was a tribute to Cristiano Araújo, who died in a car accident, in Goiás.

Henrique was buried in Salvador, but friends asked that a mass be held in Goiânia, where he lived for over 10 years. During the religious service, Marília’s band, who also worked with Cristiano, sang the song that was marked in the tributes paid to the singer shortly after his death, in 2015.

investigations

The expectation, now, is for the expert reports that are being carried out on the fuselage and on the aircraft engines — King Air, with manufacturing date in 1984 — in Brasília and Rio de Janeiro by technicians from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa). The main line of investigation is that the twin-engine tore a support cable from a power transmission line that was not signaled with balloons, as required by safety rules. The region suffered a blackout practically at the same time as the tragedy.

This is because, in the rescue of one of the engines, pieces of a steel cable were found tangled in the propeller shaft – which raises the suspicion that, when colliding with it, the propellers were torn from the wings, leaving the plane out of control . However, authorities are also investigating the reasons why the aircraft was flying at low altitude.

Ubiporanga airport, which serves the region, is small and does not receive commercial flights. Pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, who was in command of the plane, was talking to another pilot in the region who, according to a report to the Regional Services for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Seripa), would have difficulty approaching the runway headland.

In the testimony, he explained that Geraldo had tried to land twice and that he was facing a “wind leg” — gusts in the same direction on the runway and parallel to the plane, which can destabilize the aircraft and cause problems in the operation.

*Interns under the supervision of Fabio Grecchi