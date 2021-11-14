Atlético-MG does the math to confirm the conquest of the Brasileirão in 15 days – 11/14/2021

The ball will not roll for Atlético-MG this weekend. But that doesn’t mean the athlete won’t follow the games of the day. While the team prepares for a duel with Athletico, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship, fans will take Sunday off to dry Palmeiras and Flamengo, the two contenders for the title, who will face Fluminense and São Paulo, respectively.

With 68 points and at the top of the table, ten more than the second placed, Galo has already opened the countdown. “We’re not champions yet, but we’re going to be,” said forward Hulk, after the 3-0 victory over Corinthians, at Mineirão.

It wasn’t by chance that the number 7 shirt said that Alvinegro will win the championship. According to the Probabilis no Futebol website, Atlético’s title chance is above 97%. Only an unlikely combination of results would prevent the Atletico team from ending the 50-year fast without winning the Brasileirão. Therefore, the accounts in the City of Rooster are already about which game the title will be confirmed.

It is certain that it cannot be in the next two matches, against Athletico and Juventude, at Arena da Baixada and Mineirão, respectively. However, Galo can already be champions against Palmeiras, in the 35th round or against Fluminense, in the following round.

In fact, the match against Tricolor from Rio de Janeiro is seen as the ideal setting to celebrate the achievement. Departure scheduled for November 28, a Sunday afternoon and certainly with the Mineirão packed. To celebrate the title in front of their fans, Atlético need to win the next four games and hope for at least a draw by Flamengo, whether against São Paulo, Corinthians, Internacional or Grêmio.

But it may not be necessary to win every match, since Palmeiras and Flamengo lose points in the next rounds. What is certain is that everyone is already rubbing their hands at Cidade do Galo, as the Brasileirão trophy is getting closer every day.

“The press says that Cuca is restrained, that he’s afraid to say he’s champion. But how can I say he’s already champion if I’m not yet? There are seven games to go. Palmeiras are ten points behind and Flamengo could be eight behind. So it hasn’t happened yet [título]”, said the athletic trainer, who at the beginning of the Brasileirão projected 76 points for Galo to be champion.

“Of course the conquest is underway, but we’re realistic. It’s underway, but it’s not confirmed yet. We’ve waited so long, so let’s wait a little longer to scream at the right time,” he added.