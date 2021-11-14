Atlético’s highlight has already been the subject of four surveys in Europe; see fine

Credit: Disclosure/Athletic

Leader of the Brazilian Championship and finalist of the Copa do Brasil, Atlético naturally sees the harassment of its players from abroad. In the current squad, many names emerge as possible targets of the ball market at the end of this season.

Left-back Guilherme Arana, for example, has already received at least four polls from Europe. At 24 years old, the shirt 13 of Galo is one of the main highlights of Atlético under Cuca’s command. Absolute holder, he is appointed as the right option for Tite for the World Cup in Qatar.

During this period at Atlético, Arana received polls from the Portuguese Benfica and Porto, the Italian Fiorentina and the English Wolverhampton. The latter even promises a stronger onslaught from January of the following year. The direction alvinegra claims not to have in hand, so far, any proposal by the lateral or any other athlete.

For the club that wants to invest in hiring Arana, however, it needs to open its coffers. During a live by journalist Jorge Nicola, on Youtube, the player’s manager, Fernando Garcia, revealed the approximate value of the exit clause in case of an offer from European football, the agent insisted on denying that this clause was only 6 million euros (about R$38.8 million at the current price) as it started circulating on social networks in recent days.

“Fernando Garcia is answering me via audio that the exit clause is not six million euros. He can’t say the exact amount, but it’s around 30 and 40 million euros (between BRL 194 million and BRL 258.8 million)”, said Nicola during the live held on youtube, this Monday (26th). ).

READ TOO: