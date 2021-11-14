Austria Announces Confinement of Unvaccinated Against Covid Starting This Monday | World

From left: Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer; Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg; and the country’s Health Minister, Wolfgang Mueckstein, during an announcement this Sunday (14) that people not vaccinated against Covid will have to be confined as of this Monday (15) — Photo: Georg Hochmuth/APA/AFP
People who have not been vaccinated or who have recently recovered from Covid-19 in Austria will have to comply with a confinement from Monday (15) to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced this Sunday.
“The situation is serious […]. We have not taken the measure lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary,” Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference in Vienna.
Almost 65% of the population received the two doses of the vaccine in Austria, a percentage lower than the European average (67%) and far from countries like Spain (79%) and France (75%).
Schallenberg considered the index “shamefully low” when announcing, this Friday (12), the containment plan.
People affected by the measure will not be able to leave their homes, except to shop, practice physical activities or receive medical care. The confinement will apply to all people over the age of 12 who have not been vaccinated (or who have recently become infected).
Unannounced checks will be carried out.
The government will assess the results of the restrictions within ten days, said Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein, who urged those hesitant to accept the vaccine as soon as possible. Also on Friday, he had announced that he would enact mandatory vaccinations for health professionals.
The confinement at the national level must be approved by Parliament this Sunday afternoon – this is considered just a simple formality. For the measure to be applied across the country, the standard must be approved by Parliament and regional government authorities.
The states of Upper Austria and Salzburg, which register the worst numbers of contagions, began applying confinements on Monday of last week.
This Saturday (13), Austria computed more than 13 thousand new cases of Covid-19, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, which has just over 9.8 million inhabitants.
In the country, a brothel launched a pro-vaccination campaign. See below:
