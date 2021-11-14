Authors of ‘Coração Cachorro’ give 20% of the authorship of the forró song to James Blunt – É Hit

The authors of the song “Dog heart” gave 20% of the income obtained from the music to the English singer James Blunt. The forró, released this year in the voices of Ávine Vinny and Matheus Fernandes, has a chorus with the same melody as “Same Mistake”, a 2007 ballad by the Brit.

The two parties negotiated a extrajudicial agreement in a friendly manner, as confirmed by Medalha Editora, a company from Ceará that manages the rights of the six Brazilian authors of the music, to the portal G1. The company takes care of the rights in partnership with Universal Editora, which also confirmed the agreement to the publication.

Sony Editora, which represents the rights of James Blunt, had already informed the vehicle that the English and Brazilians were agreeing on the contractual terms. The company’s lawyer, José Diamantino, said that the manager of the also interpreter of “You’re Beautiful” and “Carry You Home” was following the negotiations.

Until then, there was no defined percentage for authorship. In addition, the international artist has also requested compensation for past profits from the production, but there is no information on fulfilling the order.

Joint authorship is ‘rare’

According to Neto Sales, partner of Medalha Editora, this type of co-authorship agreement is rare in the forrozeiro branch. To G1, he said he has “little memory” of seeing something like that in the country — what happens most is that there is a concession for “versions” of the original work.

“It is the first case that I see in the forró of a foreign author entering the ‘partnership’ of composition, thus becoming one of the authors”, he pointed out.

Now “Dog Heart” has passed from six to seven authors, with James Blunt joining as songwriter.

Success in Brazil

Currently, the music performed by Ávine Vinny and Matheus Fernandes has become the most played in Brazil. In the recording, the singers imitate barking — the canine melody is a recycling of the English singer’s howl, who came to play with the case.

On October 26th, James Blunt posted a video dancing to the song and congratulating him on top of the charts. In the caption, however, he published a warning: he would send “bank details soon”.

Due to the jocular tone, there was no certainty that he would actually claim co-authorship. The song’s authors admitted inspiration but denied plagiarism — the group said there was only one “quote”.