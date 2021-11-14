Authors of “Dog Heart” make a deal and give 20% of authorship to James Blunt

The authors of the hit “Coração dog”, known in the voice of Ávine Vinny and Matheus Fernandes, made an amicable agreement with the English singer James Blunt and will cede 20% of the copyright of the song to the British. The forró released this year, which reached the top of the list of the most listened to in the country, has in the chorus, an excerpt from the song “Same Mistake” by Blunt, an international success in 2007.

The extrajudicial agreement between the six authors of “Coração dog” with the British singer was announced by Universal Music, a record company that, together with the Ceará company Medalha Editora, is responsible for the rights of the songwriters of the song. Sony Publishing, which represents Blunt, had also confirmed the negotiations.

“The work was composed by six authors, of which we controlled four (66.67%) through Medalha. The other two authors (33.33%) belong to publisher A3. They agreed to give 20% due to the citation of the work of James Blunt (Sony Publishing). All agreed in an amicable manner”, informs the Universal statement.

In October, the English singer had posted a fun video on his social networks “discovering” the success in the voices of Ávine Vinny and Matheus Fernandes. “I loved! Good thing! Do you always come here? I’m from England. Knocked it down! See you at the bar”, joked Blunt, who appears trying to dance during the video.

In the publication’s caption, however, the singer had already jokingly warned: “Congratulations on number 1, guys! I’ll send my bank details soon!”, wrote the Englishman. At the time, it was not yet known whether Blunt would actually claim co-authorship of the song.

The authors of the forró had already admitted the inspiration, but denied that “Dog Heart” would be a plagiarism of “Same Mistake”. Currently, only on YouTube, the track in the voices of Cearenses exceeds 69 million views.

