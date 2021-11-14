Authors of hit ‘Coração Cachorro’ concede 20% of authorship to British singer James Blunt | celebrities



James Blunt posted a video on TikTok congratulating the song’s success – Playback/ TikTok

James Blunt posted a video on TikTok congratulating the song’s successPlay/ TikTok

Posted 14/11/2021 09:13 | Updated 11/14/2021 09:19

The authors of the song “Dog Heart” gave 20% of the income from the song’s authorship to English singer James Blunt. The agreement between the parties was made amicably, and the composers confirmed that the inspiration for the “howl” in the chorus came from the melody of ‘Same mistake’, released in 2007 by the British musician.

The forró, sung by Cearenses Avine Vinny and Matheus Fernandes, won the top of the charts in the country and went viral on the TikTok app, with choreographies that hit the internet. Author credits were originally from composers Daniel dos Versos, Fellipe Panda, PG do Carmo, Riquinho da Rima, Breno Lucena and Felipe Love. With the division, 20% of authoring profit goes to Sony Publishing, due to the citation of James Blunt’s work.

Neto Sales, a partner at Medalha Editora, which manages the rights of the six composers, told the G1 portal that this type of joint authorship agreement is rare in forró.

“It is the first case that I see in the forró of a foreign author entering the ‘partnership’ of composition, thus becoming one of the authors. The work was previously signed by 6 authors and, based on this agreement, it is now signed by 7 musicians, as James Blunt becomes one of the composers,” he said.

The authors of the Brazilian forró, until then, admitted the inspiration, but denied that there was plagiarism.

The inspiration actually came from a “remake” of the Brit’s music made in 2008 by the group Calcinha Preta, which made several unauthorized versions of foreign hits. “Same mistake” (see below) turned into “Já accustom me”, with the identical melody, but with lyrics in Portuguese.

On October 26, James Blunt even published a video dancing to the song on TikTok and congratulating the success of the hit. However, in the caption of the post, he mocked and said that he would send “the bank details soon” (see below). Due to the jocular tone, there was no certainty that he would actually claim co-authorship.