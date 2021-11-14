Avaí is humiliated by Guarani and gets complicated in the fight for Serie A

With an unrecognizable performance, Claudinei Oliveira’s team was easily beaten by an inspired Guarani

Avaí went to Campinas (SP) hoping to forward their classification, but they didn’t have an afternoon inspired by Guarani and ended up humiliated by the opponent by 4-0, this Saturday (13), in a duel valid for the 36th round of Série B.

Leão was parked with 58 points, in 4th place, where it was surpassed precisely by Guarani who jumped to 59. Azurras could lose their place in the G4 with the end of the round that goes until Monday.

The game

Guarani and Avaí took to the field, this Saturday afternoon (13), with an eye on the same objective: the G4 of Serie B. With three games left for each of the teams – counting the duel in question – only the victory mattered.

On the field there is a lot of expectation, not only because it involves two teams from the top of the classification, but also because of the possibility of a technical game between two teams with individual values ​​on a field with enviable grass.

With the ball rolling, the strong sun and the nervousness of the teams prevented the first few minutes from being very exciting. On the contrary, there were 15 minutes of errors and aggression against the ball.

One move, however, changed the course of the match: a launch by Guarani’s goalkeeper where center forward Lucão rose more than Betão and deflected the ball. Julio Cesar, the back of the lateral João Lucas won the speed and touched the exit of Glédson. 1 to 0 on the scoreboard and cheering party on the Princess’ Golden Earring.

a great goal

Bugre’s goal left Avaí even more bewildered in the match. Without creativity and missing many passes, Claudinei Oliveira’s team even saw the opponent score a beautiful match, with a refinement of cruelty as it was noted by an ex-Avaiano.

Midfielder Régis, one of the best in the championship, made a beautiful move down the middle where he left Betão on the ground before triggering striker Bruno Sávio, alone, to give a subtle touch over Glédson. It was 2-0 on the scoreboard and a kind of “burial” in the first stage.

Second time

“What I said in the locker room stays in the locker room”. This was the report given by a reporter, about what Claudinei Oliveira would have said when returning for the second stage.

There is no way to know what was discussed in the visitor’s locker room at the Princess’s Golden Earrings stadium, what you can tell is that the attitude of Leão da Ilha hasn’t changed much.

The result was the goal conceded by the Florianópolis team in a mess played out in the defense: high and short retreat for goalkeeper Gledson, who moved to the half-moon of the penalty area and was defeated by center forward Lucão, who, head, sent it to the empty goal.

With the score 3-0, coach Claudinei Oliveira decided to change: he sent Romulo and Jadson to the game in place of Vinicius Leite and Jean Cleber, respectively.

He heard “olé” from the fans present in the stands who, by that time, were already euphoric.

rout

Guarani found space and time for one more: ball for Lucão do Break who received it on the left side, won the mark and hit, without much force, the ball deceived Gledson, who even scraped it and sent it inside. Bugre’s rout and game over.

Next stop

In the next round, Avaí tries to recover against Náutico, on Sunday (21), at Estádio dos Aflitos. Guarani has another direct duel against Goiás, once again at home, on another Monday (22).

DATASHEET

Guarani: Rafael Martins; Matheus Ludke (Samuel Santos), Thales, Ronaldo Alves (Carlão) and Bidu; Bruno Silva, Indio and Régis (Andrigo); Bruno Sávio (Pablo), Lucão do Break (Marciel) and Júlio César. Technician: Daniel Paulista.

Hawaii: Gledson; Edilson, Alemão, Concrete and João Lucas; Bruno Silva, Jean Cléber (Jadson) and Lourenço (Wesley); Copete (Valdívia), Getúlio (Jonathan) and Vinícius Leite (Romulo). Technician: Claudinei Oliveira.

Goals: Júlio César (24/1stT), Bruno Sávio (34/1stT), Lucão (10/2T)

Yellow cards:

Arbitration: Anderson Daronco (RS); assisted by Rafael da Silva Alves and Michael Satnislau (RS)