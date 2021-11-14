Average price of cooking gas rises again in Ceará compared to last week

The average price of cooking gas in Ceará rose R$ 0.123 compared to the last week of a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The average value was R$ 104,329 on the dates from October 31st to November 6th, 2021 and rose to BRL BRL 104,452 from the 7th to the 13th of November.

Evolution of the average value of cooking gas in Ceará per week

Of the 10 weeks surveyed, the highest average price shake was from the 24th to the 30th of October, at R$ 104,602. In general, the 13 kg gas cylinder reaches BRL 115 in the state, in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza, in the municipality of Caucaia.

The city is where there is the greatest value disparity, as this is where liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) also reaches its minimum price, at R$89.

In Fortaleza, the canister has an average price, in this last week surveyed from November 7th to 13th, of R$ 104.22, with a minimum of R$ 93 and a maximum of R$ 114. more affordable product it is at Ccgás Ltda – Me on Avenida C, 686, in the Conjunto Ceará neighborhood, according to the ANP collection last Wednesday, November 10th.

FROM 09/05/2021 TO 09/11/2021 – BRL 99.948

FROM 09/12/2021 TO 09/18/2021 – R$ 101.409

FROM 09/19/2021 TO 09/25/2021 – R$ 101,687

FROM 09/26/2021 TO 10/02/2021 – BRL 102.117

FROM 10/03/2021 TO 10/09/2021 – R$ 102,255

FROM 10/10/2021 TO 10/16/2021 – BRL 102.963

FROM 10/17/2021 TO 10/23/2021 – BRL 104,054

FROM 10/24/2021 TO 10/30/2021 – R$ 104,602

FROM 10/31/2021 TO 11/06/2021 – BRL 104,329

FROM 11/07/2021 TO 11/13/2021 – R$ 104.452

