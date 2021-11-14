Band sets audience record in sprint races with São Paulo GP

Lewis Hamilton managed to jump from 20th to fifth in the Interlagos sprint race (Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP)

Max Verstappen checks Mercedes’ rear wing after qualifying at Interlagos (Video: Frederico Monteiro/Twitter)

Saturday (13) of the São Paulo GP, in Interlagos, presented the third and final sprint race of the 2021 season. The new format had not yet had great numbers for the Band, but the case was different with the São Paulo race . The station was left over compared to other editions, according to preliminary numbers from Kantar Ibope Media. The numbers were revealed by the Teleguiado website.

The average audience for the broadcast was 3.5 points in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, where the count is made. The point is that between 4:33 pm and 5:05 pm, the period between the start and the checkered flag, the average was 4 points. The peak was 4.5 points. All this put the Band ahead of SBT and only behind Globo – 10.5 points on average – and Record – 4.8;

In the first sprint race, held on Saturday at the British GP, the Band audience averaged 1.9 points; in Monza, worse: 1.8 point.

Max Verstappen was behind Valtteri Bottas in the sprint race of the São Paulo GP (Photo: AFP)

Teleguiado also highlights that Formula 1 was responsible for the increase in the Band’s audience, which was only 2.7 points at 4 pm, moments before the F1 broadcast opened. About half an hour later, the numbers were at 3.7 points. At the end of the race, 4.5 points. Final numbers come out on Monday.

