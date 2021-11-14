Bariatric surgery: what ‘solution’ is this that leaves sequelae in 100% of cases? | Naiana Ribeiro

Disclosure/SETI Paraná is the state that most performs bariatric surgery by the Unified Health System (SUS) in Brazil

The search for the “perfect body” and the dictatorship of thinness have led many people to seek gastroplasty – known as bariatric surgery, or stomach reduction surgery – for aesthetic purposes. Just get away from the standard of beauty considered ideal by society that some relative is already asking: when are you going to have bariatric surgery? It even seems like something normal, like buying bread or going to the market. But it is not. I mean, it shouldn’t be.

After all, those who do this procedure are not always sick. Many of these patients are just fat – and could live very well by maintaining healthy habits and engaging in physical activity. This is where I fit in. I’m fat, I exercise and all my exams are good. But since I was little, I hear from family and even friends that bariatric “would solve my problem”. There are relatives who offer me the surgery “as a gift” until today.

All this because, in this society, fat is not only synonymous with disease, but also negative things like ugliness, laziness, gluttony, neglect, etc. Nobody wants to be fat or be close to it. Yes, in some cases weight can increase the risk of illness, but that is not a certainty that it will. Like me, there are thousands of fat people who are at full steam, eating well, away from being sedentary and living a great life.

Thinness, in turn, is seen as synonymous with success. It’s as if every fat person is sick and every thin person is healthy, happy and well resolved. Those who run away from this standard of beauty, like me, end up suffering pressure in different areas, including with regard to mental health. No wonder 96% of the western female population is dissatisfied with the body they have, according to data from StrategyOnen.

In a world where the thin body is stamped and glorified on the covers of magazines, television, advertisements, social networks, etc, it is difficult not to be part of that percentage. Therefore, I completely understand who is fat seeking to lose weight for aesthetic reasons. Suffering fat phobia, being a victim of physical and psychological violence and having rights restricted daily is not easy. I say from experience. I’ve found myself several times when I was younger thinking about having bariatric surgery to stop suffering prejudice.

But I always found it unacceptable the way that bariatric surgery is ‘sold’ by society and by doctors as the only possible solution to conquer the so dreamed thin body. It is marketed as a practical and quick solution. But it is not. It can even kill. Recently, an anti-fat phobia activist was in the ICU as a result of a bariatric.

When cutting a piece of an organ from the operated, surgery is a completely invasive procedure that contributes to this industry that encourages weight loss at any cost.

Reports of people claiming to have gained weight to undergo the procedure are not rare. Several of my relatives, by the way, have gone through this. In my social networks, some bariatric patients reported in the last week that they felt improvements in breathing, sleep and mobility after surgery. Specialists hit the point that the surgery ‘returns the health’ of patients

But the main benefit cited by most of the operated is precisely another: social acceptance. Now they can wear what they want, they can relate better, among other issues that involve the external environment much more than they do. People who have to fit in clothes or stores that need to adapt to consumers? Do we really have to lose weight at any cost – even without health problems?

There are countless testimonials from people who had complications in the surgery itself, such as infections and hernias, in addition to sequelae years after the procedure, such as hair loss, weakening of the teeth, alcoholism and image disorders. All patients operated on have something in common: they have sequelae that will last for the rest of their lives. A close friend who had the surgery, in addition to needing to take supplements and vitamins, has daily dizziness – a result of the dumping syndrome, has constant hair loss and hardly eats. Sometimes it ‘discounts’ everything in alcohol. Do you know what’s worse? There are people who normalize and even romanticize all of this, as if “it was part of it”.

It is insane how, even knowing all these consequences of the procedure, the idea that being thin will provide the person with greater social gratification ends up overriding all the other issues and the patient even ignores all the difficult things they will go through after bariatric.

What is most frightening is knowing that medicine itself – the dominant science that guides a large part of human decisions – is often prejudiced and fat-phobic. A study published in Obesity Reviews, even shows that the bad perceptions of health professionals about fat people can lead to wrong or late diagnoses, negatively impacting the results of these individuals.

“Why does being ‘overweight’ necessarily take the lead in health risk? The determination that any and all complaints are due to weight can overlook clinical symptoms and signs, making an accurate diagnosis and proper treatment impossible. That’s the medical fat phobia”, explains psychiatrist Marcela Vianna.

What is this “solution” that makes more than half of the operated people regain part of the lost weight, according to the Brazilian Association for the Study of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome (Abeso)? What kind of health is it that in 100% of cases leaves some sequel?