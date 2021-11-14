Beginning of holiday is hot and beaches are crowded on the coast of SP; PHOTOS | Santos and Region

The beaches of Baixada Santista, on the coast of São Paulo, are already busy this Saturday (13), the first day of the long holiday of the Proclamation of the Republic, celebrated next Monday (15). The forecast is that around 335,000 vehicles will travel to the region in the period.

Images obtained by g1 show thousands of residents and tourists at Praia de Pitangueiras, in Guarujá, taking advantage of the clear sky and the heat that can reach 23°C, according to the Climatempo Institute. Despite the end of restrictions promoted by the State Government, it is still mandatory to wear a protective mask against Covid-19 in the city.

Occupancy of the Baixada Santista hotel network should reach up to 95% during the extended holiday of the Proclamation of the Republic, according to a survey by the Baixada Santista and Vale do Ribeira Association of Hotels, Bars and Similar (SinHoRes). This will be the last extended break before the end-of-year celebrations.

2 of 3 Praia de Pitangueiras, in Guarujá, registers a large number of tourists — Photo: Vladimir Maria/Personal Archive Pitangueiras Beach, in Guarujá, registers a large number of tourists — Photo: Vladimir Maria/Personal Archive

More than 140 thousand vehicles have already descended the Serra do Mar towards the coast of São Paulo until the beginning of this Saturday afternoon. The count began at midnight this Friday (12) and continues until the end of the extended holiday of The proclamation of the Republic Day.

According to Ecovias, the concessionaire that manages the Anchieta-Imigrantes System (SAI), between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm this Saturday, more than 6 thousand drivers made the descent to the region, totaling more than 147,000 vehicles since Friday. Until Monday, around 335,000 vehicles are expected to head to Baixada Santista.

This Friday night, the highways already had congestion points and slowness. Around 13:00 on Saturday, drivers encountered congested traffic on Rodovia dos Imigrantes.

On Friday, Ecovias implemented the Downhill Operation (7X3). Drivers heading towards the coast must use the North and South lanes of Anchieta, in addition to the South lane of Rodovia dos Imigrantes. The ascent of the mountain, towards the Capital, is carried out only along the North lane of Imigrantes.

The inversion of direction on SAI highways, during special traffic operations, occurs only in the mountain range, between Km 40 and 55 from Anchieta, and from Km 40 to 57 from Imigrantes.

3 of 3 Toll of Imigrantes registered a line of vehicles this Saturday morning towards Baixada Santista — Photo: Reproduction/Ecovias Toll of Imigrantes registered a line of vehicles this Saturday morning towards Baixada Santista — Photo: Reproduction/Ecovias