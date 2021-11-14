Belarus: 8 points to understand crisis with thousands of immigrants on EU border

Immigrants at the Belarus-Poland border near barbed wire fence

As the number of people trying to cross the borders increased, the region was fortified with barbed wire.

The migration crisis on the Belarus-Polish border has worsened in recent days as thousands of people from the Middle East and Africa try to enter Polish territory.

Many of them arrive on flights to Belarus: according to the portal Flightradar24, 21 flights are planned for next week from Istanbul to Minsk (capital of the country), 12 from Dubai and 1 from Baghdad. Not counting charter flights.

In reaction, Turkey decided to ban Iraqis, Syrians and Yemenis from boarding flights to Belarus, which has supported migration to the European Union. But the Turkish measure must not contain the flow that turned into a geopolitical crisis at the gates of the European bloc.

For Poland, the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Belarus is fabricating and orchestrating the problem, a charge denied by the country’s disputed leader, President Alexander Lukashenko, who has threatened to cut off gas supplies to the country. Europe and has the support of Russian colleague Vladimir Putin.