Belarus: 8 points to understand crisis with thousands of immigrants on EU border

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, As the number of people trying to cross the borders increased, the region was fortified with barbed wire.

The migration crisis on the Belarus-Polish border has worsened in recent days as thousands of people from the Middle East and Africa try to enter Polish territory.

Many of them arrive on flights to Belarus: according to the portal Flightradar24, 21 flights are planned for next week from Istanbul to Minsk (capital of the country), 12 from Dubai and 1 from Baghdad. Not counting charter flights.

In reaction, Turkey decided to ban Iraqis, Syrians and Yemenis from boarding flights to Belarus, which has supported migration to the European Union. But the Turkish measure must not contain the flow that turned into a geopolitical crisis at the gates of the European bloc.

For Poland, the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Belarus is fabricating and orchestrating the problem, a charge denied by the country’s disputed leader, President Alexander Lukashenko, who has threatened to cut off gas supplies to the country. Europe and has the support of Russian colleague Vladimir Putin.

EU officials say the situation is Belarus’ retaliation for EU bloc sanctions — these measures were imposed after Lukashenko’s crackdown on mass protests, the widely discredited 2020 presidential election and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board of a flight that was forced to land in Minsk.

Understand below the increasing tension in the region at eight points.

1. How did the crisis start?

Since 2020, Belarus authorities have canceled or simplified visa requirements for 76 countries. Among these are several affected by serious conflicts, such as Syria, Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan, from which thousands of people are trying to escape.

Travel agencies from Syria, Iraq and Turkey have started selling trips to Belarus highlighting the opportunity for housing and employment in an EU country. Dozens of messages of this type also arrive via WhatsApp, the most used messaging application in the region.

This trip costs between US$ 10 thousand and US$ 20 thousand (something around R$ 50 thousand to R$ 100 thousand), depending on the conditions. According to an investigation by the German press vehicle Deutsche Welle, Belarus consulates have even delegated the right to put their country’s visas in passports to these travel agencies.

In addition, Belarus significantly increased the number of flights from Middle East nations. Several countries in Europe denounce that even the country’s authorities are behind these offers promoted by travel agencies.

2. Where do migrants come from?

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, There are many children among the migrants, and their situation could become very difficult soon.

Until mid-2021, Iraq was the main starting point. In September, the high representative of the United Nations, Josep Borrell, managed to negotiate with the Iraqi authorities a reduction of these flights to Belarus.

Currently, Kurds fleeing Syria are the majority of those trying to enter the European Union along this route. In Syria, they are threatened not only by the Syrian regime, but also by Islamic State militants.

There are also migrants who come from Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen and from several African countries where there are religious and political conflicts, such as Congo and Ethiopia.

3. How do they get to the Belarus-Poland border?

Many of the flights are operated by Belavia (a Belarus company banned in the European Union because of sanctions), Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airlines, and another low-cost airline known as Fly Dubai.

Until recently, the refugee visa, if the passenger needed it, was granted at the airport itself when boarding.

At the flight gates, it is impossible to distinguish passengers as migrants or refugees. They have money, all their papers are in order, their clothes look very similar. So most of the time there is no reason to stop someone from boarding the flight.

What happens next is not clear. Videos that have been circulating on social media show that these passengers are transported in a very organized manner from Minsk airport to the Polish-Lithuanian border.

But so far it has been impossible to identify who organizes this logistics within Belarus.

4. How do migrants cross the border?

At the start of the migration crisis, Polish and Lithuanian border guards let people through and then sent them to special facilities.

However, at the same time, the chancellors of both countries began to accuse Belarus of organizing this new migratory phenomenon.

So, with hundreds and then thousands of people trying to cross the border every day, Poland and Lithuania decided to close the border crossing and began fortifying the area with fences filled with barbed wire.

Credit, Maxar Photo caption, In this satellite image, immigrants can be seen at the Belarus-Poland border

Now the border can only be crossed illegally, but that doesn’t have many trying to cross anyway. Part of them tried to climb over the fences put up by the border guards.

Others look for areas that are not guarded. To give you an idea, the Belarus-Poland border extends for over 400 kilometers and much of it is covered by forests or swamps.

5. What have Belarusian border guards been doing?

Judging by dozens of statements by refugees and migrants themselves and by the videos that Lithuanian and Polish authorities have released, Belarus’ border agency is directly supporting refugees to cross the border illegally.

In an interview with local newspaper Nasha Niva, a border agency official described, anonymously, his department’s activities as “a complete devaluation of the laws and its oath.”

But the local government has rebutted these information and accusations. “Belarus is fulfilling its greatest duty to prevent illegal migration. The reasons (for this new influx) can be found in EU countries’ support for ‘color’ revolutions (the term used to describe popular uprisings against certain governments) in regions where lives have been destroyed or there are wars,” says the government.

6. Where do migrants go?

Both Poland and Lithuania are considered, as well as Belarus, transit countries for refugees and migrants. Many of them have as their final destination locations such as Germany, France, Austria and the Netherlands, where they usually have family members or acquaintances.

According to German authorities, at least 5,000 people arrived in Germany via Belarus.

7. Where are refugees and migrants living in Belarus?

Authorities have never reported the exact number of people who have recently arrived in the country. According to Minsk residents, hundreds of people are camping in shopping malls, underground passages and entrances to residential buildings across the city.

Photo caption, Immigrants at Minsk Airport: According to residents of the Belarusian capital, many camp in the city’s underground passages and entrances to buildings

Perhaps for this reason, fearing that the situation could get out of control within the country itself, in recent days the Belarusian authorities have tightened conditions to reach the country.

The most concrete action in the news is that they stopped issuing visas at the airport to citizens of five countries: Syria, Iran, Afghanistan, Nigeria and Yemen.

8. Is Russia involved in the migration crisis?

Authorities from several European Union countries say yes, but have not yet presented proof. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, for example, said: “This attack that (Belarusian President) Lukashenko is carrying out has its brain in Moscow. The brain is President Putin.”

Russian authorities categorically refute these accusations. Russian President Dmitry Peskov’s press secretary found Morawiecki’s words irresponsible and unacceptable.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on President Putin to intervene in the crisis, a situation the European Union considers “a hybrid attack” aimed at destabilizing the European bloc.

Russia praised its Belarusian ally’s “responsible” treatment of the border issue and said it was following the situation closely.