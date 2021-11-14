Bellintani comments VAR’s audio in penalty review for Flamengo: “Wind lock” | bahia

After having access to the VAR’s audio on the review of the penalty scored in favor of Flamengo in a match against Bahia, at Maracanã, the tricolor president, Guilherme Bellintani, is convinced that the marking was not a random error. The team from Rio won the game 3-0, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão.

In a live interview with Globo Esporte Bahia this Saturday, the manager analyzed the content of the review audio and said again that there was bad faith in the bid in question [assista ao vídeo acima]. He had already done a similar assessment in the Sportv Newsroom, last Friday.

– I have no doubt that the referee was malicious to harm Bahia in this game. What I’m discussing, evaluating and investigating, with a lot of conversation I’ve been having, is the reason for this. And if this is isolated or comes in a systemic and organized way to harm the club at a time like this – he said.

Like the vice president of Bahia, Vitor Ferraz, Bellintani challenged referee Vinicius Gonçalves’ treatment of left-back Matheus Bahia and the use of the expression “blocking action” during his conversation with the video referee team.

– See the absurdity of the treatment he gives Matheus Bahia. When Matheus Bahia touches him, he says: “Get away from me!”. And when Diego Ribas, a Flamengo player, touches him, he says: “I’m sorry, Diego. Let me evaluate. You know me, Diego.” Like, “you know me, you know that I’m not going to cancel a bid like that for no reason at all.” Then he goes to the video referee determined to give a penalty.

“He uses the expression that it was blocking. There is no arm block if the ball has not caught the arm directly. It’s a wind block actually! Or the hand was hanging on our defender’s chest”, he added.

1 of 2 President of Bahia, Guilherme Bellintani, talks with Globo Esporte live — Photo: Reproduction President of Bahia, Guilherme Bellintani, talks with Globo Esporte live — Photo: Reproduction

Bellintani again questioned two similar moves that took place in the matches against Juventude and São Paulo and recalled that Vinicius Gonçalves was not initially scheduled to referee Flamengo x Bahia.

– For this game against Flamengo, a fact that aggravated even more. We had the replacement. On the eve of the game, without any justification, by the referee who was scheduled for the public hearing three days earlier. In other words: an arbitrator from Flamengo x Bahia was chosen. And, on the eve of this game, he was replaced by another referee, without any public explanation on this issue, even infringing the Fan Statute, which determines transparency and public hearing in the choice and, certainly, in the replacement of any referee .

The manager pointed out that Gonçalves had already refereed a game in the 31st round of the competition.

– A referee who had already whistled, in the same round, in the game Grêmio 1 x 0 Fluminense is selected. It came from a Grêmio triumph over Fluminense. Grêmio, which is a competitor of ours, at the moment, in the table. Grêmio beat Fluminense in the round, whistled by that referee. And he is scheduled to replace the referee who was originally scheduled for this game.

“I don’t remember a referee being assigned to referee two matches in the same round of the Brazilian Championship. For me, this is an unprecedented fact. Everything is very strange”, he evaluated.

On Thursday, Bahia was beaten 3-0 by Flamengo, in a match played at Maracanã and marked by arbitration controversies. In the first half, when the game was 0-0, referee Vinicius Gonçalves scored a penalty in favor of the Rio team and was called by the VAR to review the bid, but kept the field decision [assista abaixo à avaliação de Sandro Meira Ricci, na Central do Apito].

The error generated indignation from the players, the coaching staff and the Bahia board, who recalled mistakes committed by the refereeing in the team’s last matches against Juventude and São Paulo, recognized by the CBF Arbitration Ombudsman.

