Bellintani confirms Conti’s proposal, but warns: “Far from what Benfica intends”; watch | bahia

– Bahia does not have the slightest condition to exercise a purchase of two million euros by any player whatsoever. It is public knowledge that we had a deficit of R$50 million last year. Without the public, we lost revenue from partners, we went from 46 thousand to 14 thousand. We lost a lot of revenue in player sales. Our goal is to balance the bills. We won’t do anything crazy. I like to make investments, but I’m very responsible for the club’s accounts. We are unable to exercise what is in the contract. I went to Portugal, I arrived from Lisbon an hour ago. It was a first conversation, it was positive, but still far from a concrete closure, because Benfica invested four million euros in the purchase of the player and wants to have some return on that investment – he said.