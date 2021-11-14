Bellintani confirms Conti’s proposal, but warns: “Far from what Benfica intends”; watch | bahia

Bahia is engaged in the mission to buy the rights of defender Gérman Conti. The club’s president, Guilherme Bellintani, confirmed this Saturday, in an interview with Globo Esporte Bahia, that he was in Portugal to negotiate the acquisition of the player.
+ See more news about Bahia
+ Check the Brazilian table
According to Bellintani, the contract stipulates that Bahia has the right to exercise the option to purchase 50% of Conti’s rights for two million euros. The club from Bahia, however, is unable to invest that amount at this time.
– Bahia does not have the slightest condition to exercise a purchase of two million euros by any player whatsoever. It is public knowledge that we had a deficit of R$50 million last year. Without the public, we lost revenue from partners, we went from 46 thousand to 14 thousand. We lost a lot of revenue in player sales. Our goal is to balance the bills. We won’t do anything crazy. I like to make investments, but I’m very responsible for the club’s accounts. We are unable to exercise what is in the contract. I went to Portugal, I arrived from Lisbon an hour ago. It was a first conversation, it was positive, but still far from a concrete closure, because Benfica invested four million euros in the purchase of the player and wants to have some return on that investment – he said.
“Benfica knows the financial situation of Bahia. We made a proposal within reality, but still far from what Benfica intends,” stated Bellintani.
Gérman Conti, Bahia defender — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia
The president said that the meeting also served to strengthen institutional relations. The negotiation, however, is far from over. According to the director, a business model, amounts and payment method that suits both parties has not yet been defined.
Loaned by Benfica until the end of this year, Conti was announced by the Bahian club in March of this year and soon enchanted the fans with his defensive efficiency and quality in the ball. Since then, he played 38 games for the team and scored a goal.