‘Better than Messi and CR7; lack of professional athlete responsibility’

Cafu mixed criticism and praise for Neymar, number 10 of the Brazilian team, at an event in Spain this Saturday.

Neymar is always the subject when talking about football. It was no different this Saturday, at an event for the Spanish newspaper Marca, in which the five-time world champion Cafu was present. And the former player mixed praise and criticism for the current shirt 10 of the Brazilian Team.

“I’m not better than Neymar, but at right back I’m better than him. In the middle he’s better, but in my position I’m better because I’m dedicated to it. I worked so that I could be the best in my position, I worked to be a professional athlete. What is missing, exactly, is this responsibility of a professional athlete.”, said Cafu.

“Neymar, today, is technically better than Messi. Neymar is better than Cristiano Ronaldo technically. What Neymar lacks today is the responsibility to assume as a leader, of captain, of ace. To say: ‘I’m going to dedicate myself 100% to football, I will dedicate myself 100% to what I know how to do’”, he added.

Neymar will even face Messi next Tuesday, when Brazil and Argentina make classic for the South American qualifiers for the World Cup. After the rivalry game, both return to France, where they will have a commitment to the PSG.

The Parisian team returns to the field next Saturday (20), against the Nantes, at 1:00 pm (Brasilia), with Live broadcast and exclusive to Star+ subscribers.