Between embezzlements and hangings, see how Flamengo arrives to face São Paulo – Flamengo

For this Sunday’s match (14), Flamengo has six absentees and four players hanging

This Sunday (14), at 4 pm (GMT), Flamengo enters the field to face the São Paulo, at Estádio do Morumbi, in a game valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship. For the match, coach Renato Gaúcho has six confirmed absences. Also, the commander turns on the alert for hanging players.

While Diego Ribas serves automatic suspension after being sent off in the match against Bahia; Diego Alves, Filipe Luis and Arrascaeta, are under special preparation with the Medical Department of Fla. Pedro, still recovering from knee surgery, and Maurício Isla serving Chile in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, are also out of action.

In addition to the embezzlement, Mais Querido calls attention to the situation of Gabigol, Léo Pereira, Bruno Viana and Rodinei. That’s because, athletes are hanging for the match. Thus, if they get another yellow card, they will embezzle the team in the next match, against Corinthians, on Wednesday (17), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

The meeting between São Paulo and Flamengo will be broadcast live on Rede Globo, on open TV.