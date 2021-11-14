Bitcoin Network Welcomes Taproot Soft Fork Update

The Bitcoin Network (BTC) has successfully activated the Soft Fork Taproot following a 90% blocking consensus of miners and mining pools between blocks 709,488 and 709,632. The milestone marks the first major update to Bitcoin since August 2017, which saw the release of Bitcoin’s leading tier two solution, Lightning Network and Segregated Witness (SegWit).

The Taproot update aims to improve the scripting features and privacy of the Bitcoin network. To do this, the soft fork introduces the concept of Merkelized Abstract Syntax Tree (MAST). According to a dedicated Taproot website run by the Bitcoin developer Hampus Sjoberg:

“[MAST] can help make smart contracts more efficient and private by revealing only the relevant parts of the contract when spending.”

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Sjöberg pointed out that enabling Taproot shows that Bitcoin can do network updates again, which is extremely important for the longevity of the Bitcoin network. “I think it’s the biggest victory,” he added.

Sjöberg, who is also a Bitcoin Wallet developer Lightning Blixt Wallet, believes the Taproot update allows you to exploit off-chain features so as not to overload the Bitcoin nodes of the network.

Taproot is a 100 years softfork. Merging every contract and use-case under a single transaction type “Pay to Taproot” will in the long-run yield a more fungible and robust blockchain. This is how you do it.

This is how you design a blockchain. — Hampus Sjöberg ⚡ (@hampus_s) June 3, 2021

In addition, Sjöberg believes MAST can also help improve the privacy of the older Lightning Network “if Lightning implementations choose to adopt Taproot.” The developers of Lightning Network’s various node implementations gathered in Zurich, Switzerland, just a few weeks ago at LN Summit 2021 to discuss possible upgrade paths:

“One of the things that was discussed at the meeting was whether it’s better to update Lightning in small iterations or do it as one big package.”

In addition, Sjöberg explained how payment channels under normal circumstances can become indistinguishable from normal transactions using Taproot for Lightning Network:

“It’s not possible to tell if a Taproot transaction is just a regular payment or if it belongs to a Lightning channel. This is important for the fungibility and therefore the resistance to censorship of Bitcoin.”

Successful activation of Taproot is attributed to the Speedy Trial, a soft fork deployment method that requires 90% of miners to signal update deployment. As explained by Sjöberg, “the signaling method works on 2016 block periods, which means that within a 2016 block period, 90% or 1815 of the 2016 blocks must signal for readiness.”

In June 2021, Bitcoin miners reached a 90% consensus for the first time and Sjöberg tweeted the announcement:

However, the Taproot update also marks the end of Speedy Trial deployments and future updates to the Bitcoin network will require new soft fork deployment methods. “Taproot opens up a world of possibilities, but the first thing I would personally like to see is a ‘MuSig 2’ transaction.” Sharing advice to other Bitcoin developers, Sjöberg said:

“While we shouldn’t take anything for granted in Bitcoin, I personally would like to eventually see “Cross-Input Signature Aggregation” as a future soft fork for Bitcoin.”

In the nearly 13 years of Bitcoin’s existence, the Bitcoin network has gone through several community driven hard forks and soft forks. While the Taproot update has yet to prove its worth, Lightning Network continues to reach new heights.

On September 28, Lightning Network witnessed a 160% increase in the number of nodes in the 12-month period, in addition to a 170% jump in the number of channels since January 2021.

As of November 11, Bitcoin’s network capacity before Taproot’s soft fork was at an all-time high at 3,220 BTC, almost worth $210 million.