Bitcoin update will occur tomorrow; see the main changes

The most important update Bitcoin (BTC) has received in four years, dubbed Taproot, is about to be activated on the cryptocurrency core network.

According to the Nice Hash countdown, block 709,632 in which the Taproot is really activated is due to be mined on Sunday morning (14). The update, however, has been approved since May, when more than 90% of miners reached consensus and signaled in its favor.

Generally speaking, Taproot is a soft fork — a simpler upgrade than the hard fork in that it does not generate blockchain bifurcation — that activates three bitcoin enhancement (BIP) proposals in the network: BIP-340, BIP -341 and BIP-342. But after all, what do these acronyms mean in practice?

1 – More anonymous transactions

One of the key improvements coming as Taproot is the introduction of the Schnorr signature engine into the core bitcoin network which will allow complex transactions to be “masked” as common blockchain transactions, increasing the anonymity of network participants.

The new signature type allows for aggregation of key and signature that did not previously exist in the bitcoin network. In practice, this will allow multi-signature transactions, that is, transactions that need more than one participant in the network to be validated, or transactions that interact with specific scripts, to be combined to create an aggregated private key.

As a result, it will no longer be possible to distinguish a multisig transaction from a common transaction.

The arrival of Schnorr signatures via the BIP-340 (beep-schnorr) proposal represents an upgrade to the core bitcoin cryptography and introduces a more secure and lightweight model to the network that will work in parallel with the existing signature model — ECDSA.

Even the end user who does not use complex transactions on a daily basis will benefit. Improved privacy will protect the network as a whole and help reduce the data load on the blockchain and hence transaction verification time.

2 – Cheaper transactions

In addition to improving privacy, the cost of more complex transaction fees should also be cheaper, as from now on subscriptions will be aggregated. In practice, the size of the transaction on the network will decrease.

Here what exerts the greatest influence is the introduction of MAST (Merkelized Abstract Syntax Tree) through the BIP-341 (bip-taproot) proposal, a data structure used for data verification and synchronization that will make smart contracts more efficient and private, revealing only the condition of the contract that was fulfilled.

Until then, this was not possible and all the conditions of a contract were integrated into the transaction itself, which consumed a lot of space in the database.

3 – New smart contracts

By decreasing the size of transactions and, possibly, network costs, Taproot opens the door to the bitcoin ecosystem for new solutions that were previously impossible to create on the network.

For example, the new way of “bundling” will allow more complex second-tier networks to be created in the Bitcoin ecosystem. For example, a multisig vault that requires more than a thousand signatures will finally be able to be created in the bitcoin network — a common function in other projects in the market but which until then was impracticable in the old bitcoin structure.

On the possibilities these functions bring to the future of bitcoin, a report on the subject of Kraken projected that Taproot will allow any intelligent Bitcoin contract (P2TR) to theoretically scale to the size of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). ) of more than 10,000 members with thousands of blocked bitcoins, at the same time it will cost and look the same on the blockchain as a regular transaction.

4 – Lightning Network Improvements

Taproot will also make the Lightning Network more secure and anonymous, a second-tier network built on the bitcoin blockchain that allows users to bypass network congestion by making out-of-chain transactions instantly and at almost no cost.

This is possible through channels opened by Lightning operators, responsible for providing the hotline for users to trade with each other.

Until then, one issue that had plagued traders was that Lightning’s channel opening and closing transactions were easily identified in the blockchain.

This allowed, for example, the number of public keys and signatures included in the channel to be visible. In addition to the privacy issue, this also hampered Lightning’s scalability, as the subscriptions of all users who interacted with the channel placed unnecessary burden on the network.

With Taproot, this ends and opening and closing a Lightning channel is seen as an ordinary transaction in the blockchain.

5 – Simpler updates in the future

Finally, the third enhancement that will be enabled in Taproot, BIP-342 (beep-tapscript), will make it easier to do bitcoin updates in the future. Tapscript is an updated scripting language that will improve validation done in Taproot.

Overall, this new scripting language will enhance the capability of bitcoin smart contracts by adding new opcodes and changing some resource requirements. For example, the improvement will remove the 10,000-byte size limit that existed in legacy first-generation bitcoin scripts.

In addition, tapscript provides a direct compatibility mechanism known as “tagged public keys,” which makes it easy for future soft forks to extend signature verification opcodes with other changes.

While less noticeable to the end user, “Tapscript” complements the Schnorr and MAST signatures to close what is expected to be one of the most important updates in bitcoin history.