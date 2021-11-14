Black Friday 2021: The most desired products by Brazilians | Companies

smartphones and notebooks keep reigning among the most desired products on Black Friday 2021 , but the ranking of interest of Brazilians this year also brings changes that reflect the return of face-to-face meetings, new habits acquired in the pandemic and the lower purchasing power in the face of inflation.

chocolates, cosmetics, decoration items and video games positions have risen among the preferred products for the date, reveals data from Google and surveys of market consultants ebit|Nielsen and GfK.

“The resumption of attendance may anticipate a process of buying gifts, instead of more expensive items, this year”, says Fernando Baialuna, director of the retail business unit at GfK.

The company’s survey of the most desired products is headed by smartphones, shoes and televisions, but interest in clothing, cosmetics and perfumes promotions has also increased, as well as chocolates, which jumped from 26th position in last year’s ranking, to the eighth, this year.

“Christmas has always helped in the sales of fashion items, fine chocolates and perfumes, which are symbols of souvenirs at the end of the year”, says Baialuna.

Video game consoles and games, a category that gained traction in the pandemic, are also on the rise. The GfK survey with 560 consumers showed that the category rose from 16th position last year to 10th this year.

“iPhone 12”, “Xbox Series S” and “shirt” are the three items with the highest increase in searches related to Black Friday on Google Brazil in October this year, compared to the same month last year. The list of the ten most searched items still includes the term “airfare”, in sixth position, with 82% increase in search volume, followed by “sneakers”, with an increase of 37% compared to October 2020.

“The pursuit of entertainment also reveals a clearer desire on the part of consumers to present themselves”, observes Baialuna.

A survey by Nimo TV, a streaming game platform, with 1,600 users, showed that 43% intend to update their gaming equipment this Black Friday. Among those surveyed, 67% intend to switch smartphones during the promotions period and 57% plan to purchase a video game console this month.

GfK’s analysis also shows that consumer electronics purchase motivation is different on Black Friday. In the first half, 33% of purchase intentions for smartphones, 44% for notebooks and 60% for TVs were aimed at exchanging broken products.

For the promotions season, which peaks on November 26, interest turns to choosing a more advanced device or computer for 40% of those interested in a new mobile device and 33% among those looking for notebooks. The purchase of an additional TV is a reason of interest for 30% of consumers.

Home and decor products ranked third in purchase intentions for 30% of the 2,336 online consumers surveyed by Ebit|Nielsen in September. The list is led by electronics, followed by home appliances, with 44% and 39% of purchase intentions.

In the Ebit|Nielsen ranking, the category with the greatest variation in purchase intentions was cosmetics and perfumery, which rose from 21% to 24% of purchase desires in the comparison between Black Friday of 2020 and this year’s. Interest in telephony/cellular phones, which include simple cell phones (“feature phones”), but not smartphones, dropped from 25% to 23%.

On Google, the tenth item on the list of most searched products in October is the term “sofa” linked to Black Friday, with a 30% increase in search volume, compared to the same period in 2020.

“After a boom in renovations last year, there is a natural movement towards decorating the home, following changes in priority caused by the pandemic”, says Baialuna.