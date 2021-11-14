Black Friday Inflation: What’s Most Expensive in 2021 – And What’s Cheapest | Black Friday 2021

With inflation above 10% in 12 months, many of the prices this month of Black Friday are much more expensive compared to last year – but it is also possible to find products with prices below what they cost in 2020. That’s what shows a survey carried out by the Buscapé platform, based on the products most sought after by consumers.

According to the survey, items like Smart TV and car tire are up to 30% more expensive compared to the minimum price found in November 2020. On the other hand, products like headset, gaming chair and cell phone are found up to 48% cheaper of what they cost on the last Black Friday.

The survey considers the items most sought after by Internet users in e-commerce in the main categories, including cell phones, TV, computers, household appliances, toys, automotive accessories, games and tennis.

Of the 120 most searched products in 12 categories in the first week and November, 36 are more expensive this year; 33 are cheaper; and 6 are still in the same price range. The other 45 have no comparison because they were not among the most sought after in 2020 or had not even been launched.

Categories such as cell phones and smartphones, notebooks and TV tend to have a tendency to search for newer products.

“In general, when there was a launch of new models of some product in 2021, the products of the previous lines tend to be cheaper on this Black Friday”, explains Buscapé.

Cell phones and smartphones continue to be the most sought after

At the beginning of November, the category most sought after by consumers was once again cell phones.

According to Buscapé, only 3 of the most sought after models were also among the most sought after in 2020 and are priced cheaper than last year. Are they:

iPhone 11 64GB: (BRL 3,827, or -12%)

Moto G G9 (BRL 1,039, or -13%)

Galaxy S20 (BRL 2,098, or -48%)

Fridge, washing machine and stove

Among refrigerators, 5 of the 10 most sought after models in November were also among those sought after last year, with increases between 7% and 25% compared to the minimum prices found.

In the analysis of washing machines, 6 of the 10 most sought after products in 2021 were also among the most sought after in 2020, with variations from -3% to +18%.

Among the stoves, the most sought after models are up to 18% more expensive and up to 15% cheaper compared to last year.

In other words, looking hard and knowing what to look for it is possible to find good shopping opportunities.

The sector’s assessment, however, is that the consumer is more cautious when buying due to high inflation and falling income.

The result of retail sales in recent months disappointed, leading the sector to close the 3rd quarter in the red, with the reduction in consumer purchasing power reflected in the lower demand for durable goods such as furniture and office and computer equipment.

“Faced with a complex macroeconomic scenario, marked by high inflation and low inventories, large retailers are devising pricing strategies that include an arsenal of features such as coupons, cashback, free shipping and even livecommerce (sale through live broadcasts) “, highlights Buscapé.

Ranking of the most searched categories

cell phone and smartphone Stove TV Refrigerator Washing machine notebook Sneakers Air conditioning car tires Wardrobe Bed Oven microwave video game console Bicycle Electric Frier Headset and headset Kitchen cabinet and counter Couch fan and circulator