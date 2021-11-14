Boeck regrets the defeat and reinforces Fortaleza’s goals in Serie A: “we won’t throw in the towel” – Play

O strength was surpassed by Bragantino 3-0, this Saturday (13), and lost the position to the opponent in the G-4 of the Series A. the goalkeeper Marcelo Boeck regretted the result, but stressed that the tricolor squad continues in search of the goals of the season, such as the vacancy in Libertadores.

“We know it didn’t go well at the beginning, it didn’t happen. We know the quality of Red Bull, the individual quality. Right now, it’s very difficult for us to talk after a defeat like this. We have a derby, we have a goal for forward and we’re not going to throw in the towel,” he said.

With the result, the Lion dropped to 5th place, with 49 points. Boeck reinforced the need for the leonine team to seek a reaction focused on work for the final stretch of the national elite.

“We have to stay quieter and work to, on Wednesday, give a result and get back on our way, which is what we plotted and achieved this year. That’s what we’ve got our fans used to. At that moment, we’re you have to assimilate this heavy defeat, say little and work hard,” he added.

The next appointment is the classic-king on Wednesday (17), at 7 pm, at Arena Castelão. In the tournament, Leão has fasted four games without a win: three defeats (Corinthians, América-MG and Bragantino) and a draw (São Paulo).