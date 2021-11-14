Bolsonaro, children and wife: who is part of the delegation in the Middle East – Politics

Michelle and Jair Bolsonaro arriving in the Arab Emirates this Saturday (photo: Alan Santos/PR) A Brazilian delegation of ten people arrived this Saturday (13/11) in Dubai, in the Arab Emirates, for a series of meetings aimed at the economic agenda and technical cooperation in other different sectors, according to the federal government. Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), president of the Republic, leads the delegation that set aside today to rest before proceeding with the commitments.

In addition to the Arab Emirates, other countries in the Middle East, such as Qatar and Bahrain, will also be visited by Bolsonaro and the delegation, which comprises a total of ten people. Among them are senator Flvio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), sons of Jair, and Michelle Bolsonaro, the president’s wife.

See, below, the Brazilian representatives on the trip:





President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party)

First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro

Minister of the Institutional Security Office, Augusto Heleno

Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Frana

Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado

Minister of Defense, Walter Braga Netto

Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque

Senator, Flvio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ)

Federal Deputy, Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP)

The Brazilian delegation leaves the Arab Emirates on Tuesday (16), when it leaves for Bahrain. The following day, the delegation will go to Qatar, where it will remain until Thursday (18), when Bolsonaro and company leave Asia and return to Brazil.