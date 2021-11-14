Bolsonaro says he has ‘a lot to talk about’ with Valdemar and that his affiliation with PL should not come out on the 22nd | Policy

Elected president by the PSL in 2018, Bolsonaro left the party in 2019 amid disagreements with the party’s summit. At the time, he even articulated the creation of a new acronym, Aliança Pelo Brasil, which did not pass the signature collection phase.

The president was asked about his affiliation with PL during a visit to an aviation fair in Dubai, Dubai Airshow. Bolsonaro and a government delegation began a week-long trip through the Middle East on Saturday (13th).

“Do you want to know the child’s date if I haven’t even married yet? What date will the child be born. There’s a lot to talk about with Valdemar,” said the president.

“I think this date of 22 is difficult. I’ve been talking to him, and we are in agreement that we can delay this wedding a little so that he doesn’t start being too much like the others. We don’t want that,” added Bolsonaro.

Among the pending matters for membership, according to the president, are reaching an agreement with Valdemar on topics such as the conservative agenda, highly valued by Bolsonaro, and questions about foreign relations.

“We still have many things to settle. For example; the speech of mine and Valdemar on issues of conservative agendas, on issues of national interest, on foreign policy,” detailed the president. “The issue of defense, the ministers, the pattern of ministers to continue. Marriage has to be perfect.”

He also said that state coalitions should be discussed. “We are not going to accept, for example, São Paulo supporting someone from the PSDB,” he said.

The PL is one of the main parties of the informal group in the Chamber known as the Centrão, with which Bolsonaro has allied and on whom it depends to approve projects of interest to the government and to support itself politically.

In this group, Valdemar is one of the most historically influential politicians. In 2012, Valdemar was sentenced in the monthly payment trial by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to 7 years and 10 months in prison for passive corruption and money laundering.

He was arrested in 2013 and in 2014 was placed under house arrest. Two years later, in 2016, STF minister Luís Roberto Barroso granted a pardon from the sentence and ordered his release. At the time, the decision followed the opinion of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR).

At the aviation fair, Bolsonaro visited the Embraer stand. In recent days, the relationship between the company and the government has been frayed, after the Air Force announced that it will reduce from 28 to 15 units purchased of the KC-390. Embraer, on the other hand, informed that it will seek the appropriate legal measures, signaling that the dispute with the FAB must end up in court.

Bolsonaro posed for photos inside two planes produced by the company: the KC 390 and the E195-E2. He was next to Jackson Schneider, president of Embraer Defense and Security.