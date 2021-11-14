Bonucci comes to Jorginho’s defense

Italy had the chance to overcome Switzerland this Friday (12), in Rome, but midfielder Jorginho ended up kicking out a decisive penalty in the 43rd minute of the second half. With the tie on the scoreboard, the Italians are under pressure for the last round in search of a spot in the World Cup. Team captain in the game, defender Leonardo Bonucci made a point of defending Jorginho and reinforcing his confidence in the Chelsea player.

“Jorginho is our batsman and will continue to be our batsman. Four months ago he put us in the European Cup decision by hitting a decisive penalty against Spain. In football everyone makes mistakes and now we must look forward. Let’s recover our group, put a lot of confidence and play the last round as if it were the World Cup,” said Bonucci.

Also during the Euro Cup, Jorginho had already lost a decisive penalty. The grand final against England went to penalties and the Brazilian-born player ended up wasting the opportunity. Jorginho’s mistake made no difference and Italy ended up with the continental competition title. This time, however, the player’s error keeps the Italians in a difficult situation looking for a direct spot in the World Cup.

With the tie, Italy reached 15 points, as did Switzerland, but maintain the lead in group C on goal difference (11-9). In this way, the Italians will have to win their game against Northern Ireland and hope that Switzerland, which hosts Bulgaria, doesn’t get a great rout. Although the classification is still threatened in the last round, the confidence of the Italians for a return to the World Cup is great.

After missing the World Cup in Russia, in 2018, Italy is trying to return to the World Cup in search of the fifth championship. In addition, the Italians need a better performance at the World Cup, as they failed to make it past the group stage in 2010 and 2014. Faced with this pressure, the responsibility of Roberto Mancini’s team increases considerably.