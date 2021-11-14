Botafogo expands partnership with betting company, which becomes master sponsor | firefight

Botafogo has a new master sponsor, the EstrelaBet betting company. The already partner of the club occupied the sleeves and increased the investment to move to the noblest space of the Alvinegro uniform. The news was announced by the club this Sunday afternoon.

The new link is valid until the end of 2022. The company began the partnership with Bota in September of that year. The exposure extends to the under-20 team and other actions with the club and professional players.

1 of 2 Sponsor increased investment in club — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo Sponsor increased investment in the club — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

The debut will be next Monday, when Bota faces Operário, at Nilton Santos, in the game that could mark the classification for Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

In an indication of the change, Botafogo has already stamped the mark on the chest of the uniform in the last round, against Ponte Preta, when the transfer was still under negotiation. Now, with the agreement signed, the company remains permanently in the same space.

Rafael Navarro, Botafogo’s top scorer and children’s questions

Before this update, the contracts earned Botafogo around R$7 million this season. The renewal with the company is part of the club’s movement to increase this source of revenue, which the board wants to see practically double from 2022.

Botafogo’s current uniform has seven sponsors: Kappa, EstrelaBet, Centrum, Tim and Eletromil are on the shirt, as well as Harpia in the shorts and Cartão de Todos in the socks.

The ge Botafogo podcast is available on the following platforms: