Botafogo lineup: Chay returns after injury, and Carli and Hugo should play against Operário | firefight

Chay is 100% recovered from his right ankle injury. The midfielder was related to Botafogo’s next game and should play among the starting line-ups against Operário, on Monday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Nilton Santos, for the 36th round of Serie B.

In addition to the shirt 14, Hugo also appears as a likely novelty for the match. The young left-back is ahead of Carlinhos, who has played two mostly full rounds in the last week and is expected to be rested. After serving suspension, Joel Carli is back.

The probable Botafogo has: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Hugo; Oyama, Pedro Castro and Chay; Marco Antônio, Diego Gonçalves (Warley) and Navarro.

1 of 2 Camisa 14 is recovered from injury — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo Shirt 14 is recovered from injury — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

Chay’s return increases competition for vacancies in the alvinegro attack. In a big phase, Marco Antônio should remain in the starting lineup and return to the top. Warley and Diego Gonçalves are the other options to complete the front squad, which continues to be led by top scorer Rafael Navarro.

With 63 points, Botafogo is the leader of Série B and lives the expectation of confirming their place in the elite of Brazilian football in advance. The club needs to win and root for competitors’ mistakes. Optimism is great, and the fans have already bought more than 20 thousand tickets for the match.

The ge Botafogo podcast is available on the following platforms: