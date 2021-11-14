Bottas takes the lead at the start and wins the Sprint race of the São Paulo F1 GP

Valtteri Bottas showed great performance in the Sprint race of the São Paulo F1 GP. In the late afternoon of this Saturday (13), the Finn jumped to the first place still at the start and was no longer threatened to win the qualifying test.

With the punishment of Lewis Hamilton, who was played last, the Mercedes competitor started second at Interlagos. As soon as the lights went out, he leapt to the edge without even noticing Max Verstappen and fired at first post, unthreateningly up to the checkered flag. With that, he starts from pole on Sunday.

The Dutchman from Red Bull came close to Bottas, but was unable to consummate the overtaking and finished second, closing the first row. Carlos Sainz also made a great start, but finished third, sharing the second row with Sergio Pérez.

Hamilton had to run for recovery after being disqualified. But the Englishman gained positions and crossed the finish line in fifth, but started in tenth in the main GP due to a penalty due to a replacement of the combustion engine.

Check out the Sprint race of the F1 São Paulo GP:

Before the start of the qualifying race at Interlagos, an important change on the grid. Due to an irregularity in the rear wing, Lewis Hamilton lost pole-position and was disqualified, falling to last place.

With that, Max Verstappen jumped to first place, with Valtteri Bottas, Serio Pérez, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc completing the first three rows of the 24-lap race that determines the positions of Sunday’s GP.

In terms of tire choice, Verstappen, Pérez, Leclerc, Norris, Ricciardo, Alonso, Vettel, Stroll, Latifi, Russell and Hamilton opted for the medium compound. The rest chose to use the softest rubber in the range available.

Authorized start and Valtteri started very well, swooping into Max and taking first place. Who also had a good start was Sainz, who completed the stride over the Dutchman and took second place.

Of the entire peloton, Hamilton had the best start, taking four places and jumping to 16th. Meanwhile, Kimi Räikkönen ended up running at Senna’s S after a split with Antonio Giovinazzi, falling to last.

On lap three, Verstappen complained to Red Bull about a problem with his gearbox. The competitor stated that he was having difficulty with the component’s synchronization, but the engineer assured that he would solve it.

With the tire warming up and being able to open the mobile wing, Verstappen found no resistance to consummate the overtaking on top of the Spanish Ferrari. The leader of the classification took advantage of the vacuum to get closer.

At the back of the platoon, the seven-time Mercedes champion was easily climbing the platoon. With six completed turns, he was in 12th place with the fastest lap, having scored 1min12s357.

The order on the track was Bottas, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Norris, Gasly, Ocon, Vettel and Ricciardo completing the top ten of the Sprint race.

A good fight that started to catch fire in the race was valid for fifth place. Birthday boy Norris put him side by side with Leclerc, but couldn’t get past a first attack. However, then he tried again and managed to overcome the Monegasque.

After a lot of trying, Hamilton managed to overtake Ricciardo with an open wing at the entrance to the S do Senna. With that, he took tenth place and began the hunt on top of Vettel – it’s worth remembering that Lewis still has to pay a five-place penalty on Sunday.

Less than ten laps to go and Verstappen threateningly approached Bottas, less than 1s behind the Finn and already able to use the mobile wing. Valtteri had a soft tire, while Max was wearing a medium one.

While Hamilton was already in seventh, just over 1s off Leclerc, sixth, the Dutchman from Red Bull kept pace behind the Finn from Mercedes. The Austrian team asked the driver to wait for the opponent to wear more tires.

Checkered flag and Bottas won, guaranteeing the pole-position on Sunday. Verstappen started in second, with Sainz, Pérez and Norris completing the top-5. Although Lewis finishes fifth, he has a penalty to pay.