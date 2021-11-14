Bragança Paulista reaches 87% with second dose

In its latest balance, released on Friday (12), the Municipal Health Department of Bragança Paulista reported that 149,150 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were applied in the first dose and 130,438 units of second dose or single dose.

According to Epidemiological Surveillance and Disease Control, with the inclusion of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the vaccination, the goal was to immunize 144,300 people, that is, Bragança Paulista has already surpassed the initial goal for first-dose vaccination and has 103% of index in first dose.

With respect to the second dose or single dose, 90% of the initial target audience and 87% of the actual number of people who received the first dose and are now fully immunized.

WHY HAS IT REACHED MORE THAN 100%?

In an interview, the municipal secretary of Health, Marina de Fátima Oliveira, explained why Bragança has more than 100% of the vaccination rate.

“We were vaccinated there at the beginning, workers from hospitals who were from Bragança and from outside Bragança as well. Health professionals who worked in the Health Units of the municipality”, he said.

Another factor that contributed to this index was the vaccination of transplant recipients and students in the health area, who were also from other municipalities.

OTHER REASONS

Another reason that leads a municipality to reach more than 100% of the target audience is vaccine tourism, when a person goes to another city to be vaccinated, since in their city their group was not covered. According to a survey by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, 11% to 25% of people were vaccinated outside their city of residence in the country.

And also the lag of data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The last Demographic Census took place in 2010.

In 2021, the Census was postponed due to the pandemic. There was an expectation of carrying out a new Census in 2022, however, a budget cut by the Federal Government in the 2022 Budget could make the study unfeasible once again. According to Agência Brasil, of the initial R$ 2 billion, only R$ 53.3 million remained. The cut in resources led IBGE to cancel the Census, with insufficient funds even for training technicians.

WHO ELSE CAN BE VACCINATED NOW?

This Sunday afternoon (14), there were still times available on the City Hall website for the following groups:

first dose for people 12 years and older;

second dose of vaccinated up to 27/10 with CoronaVac / Sinovac / Butantan;

second dose of vaccinated until 21/9 with AstraZeneca / Fiocruz;

second dose of those vaccinated by 10/26 with Pfizer (18 years or older);

third dose of those vaccinated up to 20/5 aged 60 years or older;

third dose of health professionals vaccinated up to 5/20;

third dose of immunosuppressed vaccinated until 10/19.

