Branco Mello, from the Titãs, will undergo surgery to remove a tumor: ‘I’ll be back soon’ | Song

Branco Mello, a member of the band Titãs, will undergo surgery to remove a tumor in the hypopharynx. The information was confirmed through a statement posted on the group’s social networks.

“Singer and bassist Branco Mello, from the band Titãs, will undergo surgery to remove a tumor in the hypopharynx, a recurrence of the previous one, which was treated in 2018. The tumor, at an early stage, was detected in a routine exam and will be removed.”

“Branco will be away from his activities until he fully recovers from the surgery. The Titãs will continue fulfilling their concert schedule, with the participation of bassist Caio Góes Neves as a special guest, and they await the brief return of Branco to the stage”, informed the group.

On his Instagram, Branco repeated the statement and wrote: “Dear friends, I’ll be back soon”. Afterwards, Branco received messages of support from several fans and celebrities.

In 2018, Branco was diagnosed with a tumor in the larynx, being away from the band’s activities for three months.

In July of that year, he used social media to celebrate the last week of cancer treatment.

“It’s a lot of strength I get from all of you, from my family, medical staff, hospital staff, my fellow Titans, fellow musicians, friends near and far. Thanks to everyone who’s been helping me through this one. firm and strong,” wrote the artist at the time.