Brazil, France and four others are already in the Qatar Cup; find out who can qualify this sunday

Current world champions, France guaranteed a spot in the World Cup in Qatar this Saturday by thrashing Kazakhstan 8-0, with a show by Mbappé, who scored four goals. Benzema (2), Rabiot and Griezmann marked the rest of the French, who joined Brazil and four other teams classified for next year’s World Cup.

Brazil’s tormentor in Russia, Belgium also stamped their passport by beating Estonia, 3-1. Outside the 2018 World Cup, the Netherlands almost qualified this Saturday, but conceded a draw to Montenegro (2-2) and will now try to place on Tuesday, against Norway.





Thus, four teams from Europe are already in Qatar: in the last round, Germany and Denmark had already qualified in advance. From South America, Brazil won its place mathematically by beating Colombia 1-0, on Thursday, in São Paulo. The Qataris have a vacancy as they are the host country.

This Sunday, three other countries join the classifieds. Leaders of Group H with 22 points, Russia need only a draw with Croatia (2nd, with 20) in Split.

Later, at 4:45 pm, Portugal also has the advantage of an equal result against Serbia. The selections have 17 points, but the Portuguese have an advantage in the tie-breaking criteria. At the same time, Spain (16 points) and Sweden (15) duel at La Cartuja Stadium, in Seville.

In Europe, the top finishers of the 10 groups go straight to Qatar, while the second finishers advance to fight for the remaining spots.