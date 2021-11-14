Brazil notifies 320 deaths per covid in the last 24 hours; total number of victims exceeds 611,000 – Health

Brazil registered this Saturday, 13, 320 new deaths for the Covid-19, raising to 611,255 the total of victims of the disease. The moving average of deaths, which aims to eliminate distortions between weekdays and weekends, was 262, compared to 260 the day before. It is the 13th day in a row with numbers below 300 on the moving average.

In the last 24 hours, they were still notified 10,341 cases of the coronavirus. As a result, the number of positive diagnoses is now 21,951,291.

The daily data of the pandemic in Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, g1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 21.14 million people are recovered from covid-19.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8th of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.