Brazil registers 731 deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours | News and analysis on the most relevant facts in Brazil | DW

Brazil officially registered this Saturday (13/11) 731 deaths linked to covid-19, according to data released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).
The difference in the number of deaths compared to previous days is due to São Paulo, which this Saturday included 519 deaths in the state’s records. According to Conass, the high “is due to records held back by technical problems in accessing the Sivep Gripe system database”.
14,642 new cases of the disease were also confirmed. As a result, the total number of infections reported in the country reaches 21,953,838, and officially identified deaths total 611,222.
Several authorities and health institutions warn, however, that the real numbers are likely to be even higher due to the lack of large-scale testing and underreporting.
In absolute numbers, Brazil is the second country in the world with more deaths, just behind the United States, which add up to more than 762,000 deaths, but have a much larger population. It is still the third country with the most confirmed cases, after the USA (46.9 million) and India (34.4 million).
The mortality rate per group of 100,000 inhabitants rose to 290.9 in Brazil, the 9th highest in the world, behind only a few small European countries and Peru.
Altogether, more than 252 million people have officially contracted the coronavirus worldwide, and 5 million deaths associated with the disease have been reported, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.
Conass does not disclose the number of recovered. According to the Ministry of Health, 21,138,584 patients in Brazil had recovered from the disease by Friday.
However, the government does not specify how many of those recovered were left with sequelae or other long-term effects. The way the government advertises the number of “recovered” has already been criticized by scientists, who dismissed the number as misleading in suggesting that those infected are completely cured of the disease after the acute phase or hospital discharge.
Studies abroad have estimated that between 10% and 38% of those infected suffer from the effects of “long covid” months after the virus has left the body. A German study found that sequelae can appear even months after the acute phase of the disease. A University College London survey of patients from 56 countries listed more than 200 symptoms observed in patients with post-covid sequelae.
jps (ots)
The month of November in images
Ecuadorian prison rebellion leaves at least 68 dead
The Guayaquil penitentiary, in southwestern Ecuador, was the scene of a new rebellion that left at least 68 prisoners dead and more than 20 wounded, according to local police commander Tannya Varela. The massacre was the result of disputes over control of the prison between rival drug trafficking groups. The site had already been the scene of another rebellion in September, which left 116 people dead. (11/13)
The month of November in images
Lula meets German election winner
Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met in Berlin with Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, Germany’s current finance minister and the winner of the September parliamentary election. Lula also had meetings with German politicians and union members. “Another Brazil is possible. And let’s remind the world of that,” Lula said upon arriving in the German capital. (11/12)
The month of November in images
Gilberto Gil is ABL’s newest “immortal”
Singer and composer Gilberto Gil, 79, is the youngest immortal at the Academia Brasileira de Letras (ABL). He will occupy chair 20, which belonged to journalist Murilo Melo Filho. Gil was elected at an event at the Petit Trianon palace, in Rio de Janeiro, a week after the 92-year-old actress Fernanda Montenegro was elected to seat 17. (11/11)
The month of November in images
US and China announce climate deal
The United States and China, the two biggest emitters of CO2 on the planet, announced an agreement to strengthen bilateral cooperation in combating global warming. The pact, surprisingly announced, includes cuts in methane emissions, the phased elimination of coal as a source of energy and the protection of forests.(10/11)
The month of November in images
Border crisis threatens EU
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visits his country’s troops on the Belarus border. Poland and EU accuse Lukashenko’s regime of orchestrating a wave of migration in retaliation for European sanctions. Thousands of migrants, mostly Iraqi Kurds, flock to the Belarusian side. Warsaw closed the crossing near the border town of Kuznica and sent more than 12,000 soldiers to the region. (11/09)
The month of November in images
US reopens borders for vaccinated travelers
After more than a year and a half of foreign entry restricted by the coronavirus pandemic, the US has reopened its air and land borders to fully vaccinated people. The list of countries includes Brazil and much of Europe. Vaccines, however, must be recognized by the United States. (11/08)
The month of November in images
Beijing covered in white
The icy season hit China’s capital almost a month earlier than usual, leaving the Forbidden City Museum covered in snow. Sunday night temperatures were the lowest in a decade for early November. (11/07)
The month of November in images
No to deforestation?
Indonesia recently signed the COP26 Forest Agreement. However, high-ranking national politicians have already criticized the suspension of deforestation and downplayed the pact. The path to climate protection promises to be tortuous. While environmental organizations are betting on Indonesia, this barge loaded with timber in Borneo seems to bode ill for the future of the planet. (11/06)
The month of November in images
Holocaust survivor Margot Friedländer turns 100
The German woman who spent months in hiding from the Nazis and survived a year in the Theresienstadt concentration camp, in the Czech Republic, is now 100 years old. Margot Friedländer is widely recognized for promoting Holocaust remembrance and education work. (11/05/)
The month of November in images
Germany records daily record for new covid-19 cases
Germany has recorded a daily record of new covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, surpassing the December 2020 mark. Hospitals have seen an increase in intensive care unit bed occupancy, mostly by unvaccinated patients against the coronavirus. (11/04)
The month of November in images
Fourth wave of covid-19 in Germany threatens unvaccinated
The Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, and the director of the Roberto Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, warned that low vaccination rates and disobedience to protocols are behind the increase in cases in the country. Many people will get sick and die, and health services will come under extreme pressure,” said Wieler. Spahn said the government is considering imposing restrictions on the unvaccinated. (11/3)
The month of November in images
World leaders promise to end deforestation by 2030
At the COP26 in Glasgow, leaders from more than 100 countries pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of this decade. Signatory countries, including Brazil, represent more than 85% of the world’s forests, including the Amazon rainforest, the northern boreal forest of Canada and the tropical rainforest of the Congo basin. (11/2)
The month of November in images
Bolsonaro met with protests in northern Italy
President Jair Bolsonao went to Anguillara Veneta, Italy, to receive the title of honorary citizen. There were reports of clashes between police and protesters against Bolsonaro. The protests were repeated in the city of the Brazilian’s ancestors since the announcement of the tribute, made by the local city hall, headed by a member of the far-right Italian Liga party. (11/01)