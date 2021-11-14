Brazil registers 731 deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours | News and analysis on the most relevant facts in Brazil | DW

Brazil officially registered this Saturday (13/11) 731 deaths linked to covid-19, according to data released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

The difference in the number of deaths compared to previous days is due to São Paulo, which this Saturday included 519 deaths in the state’s records. According to Conass, the high “is due to records held back by technical problems in accessing the Sivep Gripe system database”.

14,642 new cases of the disease were also confirmed. As a result, the total number of infections reported in the country reaches 21,953,838, and officially identified deaths total 611,222.

Several authorities and health institutions warn, however, that the real numbers are likely to be even higher due to the lack of large-scale testing and underreporting.

In absolute numbers, Brazil is the second country in the world with more deaths, just behind the United States, which add up to more than 762,000 deaths, but have a much larger population. It is still the third country with the most confirmed cases, after the USA (46.9 million) and India (34.4 million).

The mortality rate per group of 100,000 inhabitants rose to 290.9 in Brazil, the 9th highest in the world, behind only a few small European countries and Peru.

Altogether, more than 252 million people have officially contracted the coronavirus worldwide, and 5 million deaths associated with the disease have been reported, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Conass does not disclose the number of recovered. According to the Ministry of Health, 21,138,584 patients in Brazil had recovered from the disease by Friday.

However, the government does not specify how many of those recovered were left with sequelae or other long-term effects. The way the government advertises the number of “recovered” has already been criticized by scientists, who dismissed the number as misleading in suggesting that those infected are completely cured of the disease after the acute phase or hospital discharge.

Studies abroad have estimated that between 10% and 38% of those infected suffer from the effects of “long covid” months after the virus has left the body. A German study found that sequelae can appear even months after the acute phase of the disease. A University College London survey of patients from 56 countries listed more than 200 symptoms observed in patients with post-covid sequelae.

