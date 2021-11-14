Brazil registers 731 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 h; more than 500 in SP

Brazil registered 731 deaths and 14,642 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), this Saturday (13). The moving average of deaths was 262. As for infections, 11,359.

Only the state of São Paulo registered 519 deaths in the period, which explains the number of deaths greater than that registered in recent weeks. Just to give you an idea, last Saturday (6), Brazil registered 328 deaths in the period highlighted by Conass.

Last Monday (8), the Government of the State of São Paulo informed that São Paulo did not record any death from Covid-19 in 24 hours. The city of São Paulo, however, declared at a press conference on Wednesday (10) that the city has not had, until today, a day without deaths from the virus.

On Friday (12), the Department of Health of the State of São Paulo stated that “changes in the API of the Sivep-flu system of the Ministry of Health brought an accumulation of several epidemiological weeks”, and that the numbers of deaths and cases ” were repressed in the federal system”.

With this Saturday’s update, the country has a total of 611,222 deaths and 21,953,838 confirmed infections caused by the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Vaccination advance

Research by Intelligence in Research and Consulting (Ipec), commissioned by Pfizer, concluded that 75% of people feel very safe with the advance of vaccination. This data includes all vaccines applied in Brazil. Already 20% said they felt very insecure and 5% did not know how to respond.

The study also revealed people’s feelings about the expansion of vaccination. The sentiment is one of hope for 29% of respondents, optimism for 24% and relief for 16%. In other words, 69% of respondents feel positive about the vaccine.

As for the habits that will be maintained in the post-pandemic, 58% said they will maintain the use of alcohol gel; 55% informed the intention to continue washing their hands constantly; 40% responded that they will continue, even if eventually, using the face shields and 31% said they will avoid crowding and unnecessary physical contact.

Fighting misinformation

Social networks Facebook and Instagram have already dropped more than 1 million Brazilian posts with what they classified as “serious misinformation” about Covid-19, announced Meta, the platform’s parent company, on Thursday (11).

According to the press release, comments, posts and Stories on the subject were deleted, based on information supported by scientific principles of the World Health Organization (WHO) and “health authorities around the world”, says the company.

The deleted content had the potential to “put people’s lives at risk”: “This includes, for example, statements denying the existence of the pandemic or that COVID-19 vaccines can lead to death or autism, which is not true ”, says the note.

“As scientific knowledge and new facts about COVID-19 emerge, our list of removeable false disease content is updated, always in consultation with experts and health authorities and seeking to balance people’s safety and freedom to expression”.