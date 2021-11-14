Brazilian fans’ heat and high expectations: Brazil has 5 finalists in the Skate Street World Cup | skateboard

Brazil has five finalists in the Jacksonville Super Crown of the Skate Street World Cup. Rayssa Leal and Pamela Rosa represent the country among women. On the men’s side, Kelvin Hofler, Lucas Rabelo and Felipe Gustavo are the Brazilians classified.

While Rayssa and Felipe Gustavo were already classified for the final, Pamela, Kelvin and Lucas had to chase a place in the qualifiers. Pamela was 1st among women, and Hoefler and Rabelo doubled in 1st and 2nd position.

The skaters stressed that the crowd made a difference in Jacksonville, Florida. With a strong presence, the Brazilians gave a lot of support and words of affection in Portuguese to the athletes.

– All the people in Brazil were there encouraging me. And before my last maneuver I heard a lot of Brazilians saying there: “Go Kelvin, you can do it”. So that Brazilian taste, that Brazilian crowd made the difference. said Kelvin Hoefler.

Kelvin Hoefler and Lucas Rabelo exchange praise and celebrate classification for the SLS final

The skater also did not hide the pride of his friend Lucas Rabelo, who was the best classified for the final among men. Kelvin was all praise, leaving Rabelo even embarrassed.

– Lucas Rabelo walked a lot here, he passed first. It’s the new generation arriving here, so my bets are all here: on this guy (Lucas). I’m his fan. Kelvin reinforced.

Lucas already claimed to be fulfilling a dream by competing in the SLS. The young man from Ceará reaches his 1st Super Crown final in his career.

– That’s Super Crown. We live by giving good maneuvers for ourselves and for those who are watching. And to be able to pass first to the final is to fulfill a dream of being here and giving our best. – said Lucas Rabelo

Pamela Rosa celebrates classification for the SLS final and promises surprises

Pamela Rosa is a specialist in the finals of the World Skate Street Championship. The Brazilian has never been left out of a World Cup final dispute in the competition’s history.

– I had fun, I knew everything I had to do at that time and I also tried new things there. I didn’t end up getting it right, but God willing, tomorrow is another day, another competition. I’m really happy to be part of another final. – celebrated Pamela

But whoever thinks she showed everything in the qualifiers is wrong. The 22-year-old São Paulo native promised surprises to try for the second time in the SLS Super Crown.