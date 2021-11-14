Britney Spears is freed from her father’s guardianship; singer celebrates on the networks | pop

Britney Spears she is finally freed from the guardianship of her father, Jamie Spears. This Friday, the 12th, judge Brenda Penny agreed to the end of Jamie’s control over the singer’s life, career and finances for 13 years.

On her social networks, Britney thanked the fans and attributed to them the victory with the movement led by them, the #FreeBritney:

“Good God, I love my fans so much, it’s crazy!!! I think I’m going to cry for the rest of the day. Best day ever… Praise the Lord…. Can I get an amen?” wrote Britney on Twitter after the decision.

Of Britney’s 22 years as a professional singer, 13 of them were spent with her father, Jamie Spears, as her tutor. Since 2008, the American justice has appointed him legally responsible for the personal and financial affairs of the pop princess.

