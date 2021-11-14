Bruna Marquezine goes to the clinic and does a special technique for the butt

Owner of a big body, Bruna Marquezine decided to reshape the look. According to Contigo, the actress performed an aesthetic procedure to stick up her butt.

On the last tuesday (9), the famous one was in a clinic in São Paulo and performed the Round Gluteo technique, developed by the place where she was attended. According to the publication, in addition to leaving the butt rounder and more perky, the procedure also enables rejuvenation and reduces cellulite.

Bruna was not the only one famous to perform the Round Gluteus. Flay, Claudia Raia, Gretchen, Virgínia Fonseca and Bárbara Labres have also adhered to the aesthetic procedure.

It is worth remembering that the actress’s body recently drew attention in a “sexy nurse” costume. However, what was most talked about was the repercussion that the choice of costume had.

The famous woman, in addition to being detonated by internet users for sexualizing a profession, also had her behavior reprimanded by the Nursing Council of São Paulo. On social networks, the official profile of Coren-SP posted a long outburst about the choice of the famous. First, the agency titled: “Nursing is a profession, not a fantasy.“. Then the Council fired at the caption:

“Nurse costumes devalue nursing professionalism. Nursing is a profession that requires technical knowledge, years of study and a lot of commitment and dedication in your daily life. Furthermore, as it is a predominantly female category, with more than 80% women, it suffers the impacts of gender inequalities, which include episodes of violence and harassment. For these and many other reasons, it is unacceptable that the nurse’s costume, used in carnivals, Halloween parties and satires continues to be tolerated by society, especially by opinion makers. The theme has been the target of interventions by Coren-SP several times, such as the episode in which actresses Giovanna Ewbank and Ingrid Guimarães humbly portrayed themselves for having appropriated the image of the profession with a sexual connotation. We came across recent Halloween celebrations with actress Bruna Marquezine dressed as what the media called a ‘sexy nurse’. Also with posts by influencers such as Cátia Damasceno, who made a poll for followers to choose about the fantasy of a hot woman or a ‘very sexy nurse’; and Thais Massa who dressed up as such. We vehemently repudiate this conduct, as it encourages the sexualization of a category that has struggled for decades for appreciation and respect. They are workers who face successive workdays, at home and in their professional routine, and who do not deserve or should be stereotyped in this way. Coren-SP defends that all humor and fun are valid as long as they do not harm or cause any negative impact on the lives of others. That is why she appeals to society and opinion makers: respect and value women in nursing“.

Check out:

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.