Bruna Marquezine reveals that she received support from Adriana Esteves at a difficult time · TV News

Bruna Marquezine was heavily criticized in 2018, when she lived as a villain in Deus Save the King. Her performance, which until then had never played the role of the main antagonist of a soap opera, was considered “robotic” and “inexpressive”, for example. The actress said that, at the time, she felt better when she received support and praise from Adriana Esteves.

“Adriana Esteves approached me and praised my work, at a time when my performance in the last soap opera was heavily criticized by the audience right at the beginning. We are very exposed and, of course, hearing those words from such a talented actress gave me a relief huge, important support and maybe I’ve never said that to her,” said Bruna in a statement to the Nipples podcast, in an episode that will air this Monday (15).

Adriana Esteves was also much criticized in her youth: her performance in Renascer (1993) was detonated, which made the actress spend some time away from TV. In 1996, however, she was successful as the protagonist of A Indomada.

In the interview with the podcast, Bruna also fondly remembered another person who helped her in difficult times: the singer Priscilla Alcântara, winner of the first season of The Masked Singer Brasil.

“Many women have inspired me, helped me out of rock bottom and encouraged me. For example, the singer Priscilla Alcântara, who is a friend, perhaps the one with the least time in my life, but extremely sincere, with whom I feel feel free to share each achievement and next step,” he said.

Bruna also commented that, even with a successful career on TV – she is in the cast of the series Maldives, still without a defined release date on Netflix – she suffers from symptoms of anxiety.

“When insecurity knocks at the door, the first emotion that comes over me is anxiety. And in each situation I feel anxiety differently, such as agitation, palpitation, restlessness and even stagnant, with the feeling of being unable to do anything. It’s very distressing,” he revealed.