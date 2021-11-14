Bruna Marquezine talks about insecurity and remembers Adriana Esteves’ praise at the time she was criticized for ‘God Save the King’

Bruna Marquezine (Photo: Reproduction)

With a successful career, Bruna Marquezine revealed that she has moments of insecurity and anxiety in her daily life.

– When insecurity knocks on the door, the first emotion that takes over me is anxiety. And in each situation I feel anxiety differently, like agitation, palpitation, restlessness and even stagnant, with the feeling of being unable to do anything. It’s very distressing – said Bruna in an interview with the podcast Mamilos, which airs this Monday (15th) on Globoplay and main audio platforms.

In the interview, she also spoke about her friendship with singer Priscilla Alcântara, winner of the first edition of The Masked Singer, and as a compliment from Adriana Esteves it was crucial to raise her self-esteem at a delicate moment in her career.

– Many women have inspired me, helped me out of rock bottom and encouraged me. For example, the singer Priscilla Alcântara, who is a friend, perhaps the one with the least time in my life, but extremely sincere, with whom I feel free to share each achievement and next step. Another situation I went through was when actress Adriana Esteves approached me and praised my work, at a time when my performance in the last soap opera was heavily criticized by the public right from the start. We are very exposed and, of course, hearing those words from such a talented actress gave me enormous relief, important support and maybe I never said that to her – said Bruna.